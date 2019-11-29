BLAINE

OCT. 27

Neighbor dispute. An officer mediated an argument between neighbors in the 10300 block of Lever Street NE. A 44-year-old man who had blown leaves into his neighbor’s yard agreed to rake them back. The two men were advised to go inside and calm down.

CIRCLE PINES

NOV. 1

Lost child. An officer responded to a report of a 12-year-old girl lost at Liquor Barrel, 39 Central St. The officer drove the girl to her friend’s house.

COLUMBUS

NOV. 6

Theft. An excavator was stolen from the 7600 block of Camp 3 Road NE.

EDINA

OCT. 27

Theft. An electronic toothbrush, candy and cigarettes were stolen from Walgreens, 6975 York Av. S.

FRIDLEY

NOV. 4

Driving violation. A 23-year-old man was cited for speeding and having an open bottle of alcohol after officers stopped him for going 102 mph in a 60 mph zone.

JORDAN

OCT. 30

Disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance on 1st Street and cited a 26-year-old man for disorderly conduct.

LAKE ELMO

OCT. 17

Suspicious activity. A deputy responded to a report of two people checking out a home under construction in the 11000 block of 32nd Avenue. The people said they lived nearby and wanted to compare the home to their own. They were told it was private property and that they should leave.

LAKELAND

OCT. 16

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 16000 block of 6th Street reported seeing lights in his backyard on his security camera. A deputy determined the lights were caused by spider webs reflecting off the camera’s light. The area was checked and cleared.

MAPLE PLAIN

OCT. 25

Suspicious activity. An officer spotted a man walking down the side of the road, against traffic, and twirling a baton in each hand, in the 1400 block of Halgren Road. The man said he was just walking around enjoying the day and listening to music.

MAPLEWOOD

OCT. 20

Theft. A woman in the 2300 block of Londin Court reported that she believed her packages, including a Halloween costume and a fruit bowl, twice were mistakenly delivered by Amazon to a similar address across the street and taken in by a resident there. The complainant said that she knocked on the door but that no one answered. Police also were unable to make contact with anyone at the address.

OCT. 22

Fraud. A man bought a $500 Visa gift card using five counterfeit $100 bills at a store in the 1700 block of Rice Street.

MEDINA

OCT. 28

Assist public. An officer responded to a report of a missing mouse trap that had been set in the basement of a home in the 100 block of Railway Street. The officer believed the trap may have fallen into a hole near where it was set.

NEW BRIGHTON

OCT. 24 Drunken driving. Police checked on a driver slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle in the 1100 block of Old Hwy. 8 and arrested the 44-year-old man for drunken driving.

PLYMOUTH

OCT. 31

Theft. A resident reported that a bowl of candy had been stolen from the front steps of their home in the 14100 block of 56th Avenue.

PRIOR LAKE

NOV. 10

Assault. A 21-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested for assault in the 4800 block of Martindale Street.

SHAKOPEE

NOV. 9

Theft. Two Shakopee girls, ages 14 and 15, were arrested for shoplifting at Kohl’s, 1529 17th Av.

NOV. 12

Assault. A 28-year-old Shakopee woman was arrested for assault and disorderly conduct at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, 350 Atwood St.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.