AFTON

JUNE 25

Property damage. A white pickup truck was reported "whipping donuts" on the Belwin Conservancy property, 1553 Stagecoach Trail, causing damage later estimated at $1,000. The incident was captured on a video camera, and the juvenile driver said he would make things right. Belwin was working with the juvenile on a resolution that wouldn't involve criminal charges.

ANDOVER

JULY 8

Theft. A golf cart with the keys left in it was stolen from a home in the 16800 block of Round Lake Boulevard NW.

JULY 10

Theft. A gun and cash were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 13800 block of Northwoods Drive NW.

EDINA

JULY 17

Underage consumption. A 16-year-old boy was arrested for underage consumption in the 5500 block of Village Drive.

FRIDLEY

JULY 6

Suspicious activity. Authorities responded to a report of possible human remains found near the railroad tracks on Osborne Road NE. An officer determined that it was burned wood instead.

HAM LAKE

JULY 15

Theft. A 2001 Toyota Corolla was stolen from the 1200 block of Lombardy Drive NE. The keys had been left in the car.

HUGO

JULY 1

Suspicious activity. A woman was reported walking around the neighborhood asking personal questions about people's children in the 14000 block of Everton Avenue. The woman told authorities she was selling books for young children and had a permit.

JORDAN

JULY 13

Drugs. A 20-year-old woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance at Highways 169 and 14 after she was stopped for speeding.

Lake Elmo

JULY 2

Suspicious activity. Authorities received a complaint of people talking and a dog barking after dark in Carriage Station Park, 5035 Marquess Trail N. The complainant was told that such activities are normal for summer.

LAUDERDALE

JULY 4

Drunken driving. A 37-year-old man was arrested for drunken driving in the area of Hwy. 280 and Larpenteur Avenue. The man registered a blood alcohol level of 0.23.

MAPLE PLAIN

JULY 14

Driving complaint. An officer responded to a report of a vehicle swerving and braking at Hwy. 12 and Halgren Road. The officer stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, a 30-year-old woman. She had two children in the vehicle and said she was trying to reach for the pacifier for one of them. She was warned about frequent crashes onHwy. 12.

MEDINA

JULY 2

Animal complaint. A resident reported a bat in their house in the 500 block of Navajo Road. An officer checked the kitchen but was unable to find it and suggested the homeowner call a pest control company if it was spotted again.

MINNETRISTA

JULY 9

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of an unfamiliar man on the floor in a home on Clarence Avenue. The 19-year-old man fled in a vehicle but was stopped by officers and arrested for drunken driving.

NEW BRIGHTON

JULY 4

Property damage/burglary. A resident in the 100 block of Cleveland Avenue reported that someone had entered several vehicles and trailers on the premises, causing damage, siphoning gasoline and stealing a license plate, TV and DVD player.

PRIOR LAKE

JULY 6

Theft. A paddleboard was stolen from the 2900 block of Spring Lake Road.

SHAKOPEE

JULY 13

Drugs. A 47-year-old Lakeville man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia at Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131 John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.