A Twin Cities man crashed his ATV into a tree at the family cabin near Moose Lake and died, authorities said Tuesday.

The wreck occurred midday Sunday in the drive of the cabin, located on South Finn Road in Lakeview Township, according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was identified as Elie Yang, 36, of Brooklyn Center.

Yang was riding up and down the drive outside the property roughly 20 miles northwest of Moose Lake when he lost control and hit the tree, the Sheriff’s Office said.