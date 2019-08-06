A Twin Cities man crashed his ATV into a tree at the family cabin near Moose Lake and died, authorities said Tuesday.
The wreck occurred midday Sunday in the drive of the cabin, located on South Finn Road in Lakeview Township, according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was identified as Elie Yang, 36, of Brooklyn Center.
Yang was riding up and down the drive outside the property roughly 20 miles northwest of Moose Lake when he lost control and hit the tree, the Sheriff’s Office said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
National
Governor, Wisconsin GOP leaders to meet on gun control
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders who have shown little interest in a pair of gun control measures touted by the governor are planning to meet next week to discuss the proposals, Evers' spokeswoman said Tuesday.
South Metro
Driver pleads guilty to intentionally running over Eagan couple
Jonna Kojo Armartey, 37, pleaded guilty to two charges of second-degree murder for killing a husband and wife.
Minneapolis
Auto thefts up 22% across Minneapolis, police say
Police say that more than eight out of every 10 stolen vehicles are eventually recovered.
North Metro
Man jailed after vans catch fire outside Fridley Walmart, with 2 kids hurt
A woman in one of the vans escaped from the blaze that is being blamed on her husband, authorities said.
East Metro
Woman jailed in fatal stabbing of another woman in Little Canada
Authorities believe the women knew each other.