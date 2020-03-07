SEIU Local 26, which represents 4,000 commercial janitors in the Twin Cities, said it reached a tentative agreement with employers Saturday morning that averted an open-ended strike that was set to begin Monday.

The full details are being shared with members, but the four-year agreement includes wage increases of $2.20 over the course of the contract for full-time workers, with some part-time workers going from $11.12 an hour to $16 over the life of the contract, and moving all full-time workers to six paid sick days by the second year of the contract.

Workers also won funding toward a Labor-Management Cooperation Fund that will work toward a green education initiative. The agreement reduces the cost of health insurance for individuals and families and incorporates sexual harassment policies.

Janitors held a one-day strike last week and formed a picket line in downtown Minneapolis, where more than 100 janitors rallied along Nicollet Mall, waving signs and beating drums.

Elia Starkweather, a janitor in downtown Minneapolis who took part in the bargaining, said: “I am so proud we stuck together and won these important gains. ... Our campaign slogan was ‘Fighting Today for a Better Tomorrow,’ and I believe because we were so united we really were able to win an agreement that will build a better tomorrow for thousands of janitors, our families and our planet.”

Local 26 members include janitors who clean the IDS Center, Capella Tower (which houses the Star Tribune offices), the Ecolab building, and the Wells Fargo and U.S. Bank buildings in both Minneapolis and St. Paul.