A leading Muslim civil rights group in the Twin Cities on Monday said a posting on a Twitter account threatened the life of its executive director.

In response, the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on state and federal law enforcement to investigate the threat targeting Executive Director Jaylani Hussein.

CAIR said the tweet was written by an anti-Muslim organizer who attended an event featuring a talk Saturday by Hussein at the Minnesota History Center.

The person posted Saturday on the account of Time4theTruth wrote in a tweet that included @jaylanihussein, "I will take you down. You are done I am pretty sure they will make it look like an accident." As of Monday afternoon the tweet was still online.

CAIR attorney Ellen Longfellow said that her group's officials "urge the FBI and local law enforcement authorities to investigate what clearly appears to be a threat of violence targeting a leader of a minority community because of his activism in defense of civil rights and the Constitution."

An FBI spokesperson said the agency was aware of situation and declined to comment further.