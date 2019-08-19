The Twin Cities is No. 1 among U.S. cities for the number of AmeriCorps volunteers.

Minneapolis/St. Paul moved up from second place last year to take the top spot this year for generating the highest number of AmeriCorps members per capita, according to the new data released last week by the federal agency that administers the AmeriCorps program, the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS).

New Orleans and Baltimore ranked second and third among large cities in the annual CNCS report.

AmeriCorps, which is sometimes referred to as the domestic Peace Corps, will celebrate 25 years this fall. AmeriCorps members are involved in programs that range from tutoring students to improving the environment.

The state of Minnesota has funding for about 2,000 AmeriCorps members this year and ranks fifth among states for the number of AmeriCorps volunteers, after Washington D.C., West Virginia, Vermont and Utah.

In a statement, Audrey Suker, the CEO of ServeMinnesota, the state service commission that administers AmeriCorps state programs, said that "Minnesotans have a long history of embracing AmeriCorps programs."

KELLY SMITH