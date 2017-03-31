Housing construction in the Twin Cities metro soared in March, the Builders Association of the Twin Cities said Friday.

During the month, builders were issued 520 permits to build 915 houses and apartments, according to data compiled by the Keystone Report for the association.

That was a nearly 30 percent increase in the number of permits and a 50 percent increase in the number of planned units, making it the fourth monthly increase in a row and the most number of permits in at least a decade.

Builders are ramping up construction of both single-family houses and multifamily projects, mostly rental apartments. That included a 27 percent increase in single-family houses and an 88 percent increase in multifamily compared with last year, putting builders on track to outpace 2016 by a fairly broad margin.

“Builders will have a better year,” said Herb Tousley, director of real estate programs at the University of St. Thomas. “2016 was a good year and 2017 will be even better.”

Housing construction — both for sale and rental — is being driven by several demographic and economic factors. At the top of the list is the economic recovery, which is increasing demand for housing at a time when construction has been humming along, but has remained below historic averages.

Household formation in the Twin Cities metro has been on the rise, driven by gains in new jobs and a decoupling of shared households. For example, millennials are moving out of their parents basement, and roommates are seeking their own digs. Those young professionals are competing for rental apartments with a swelling wave of baby boomers who are seeking a simpler, more mobile lifestyle.

For buyers, mortgage interest rates are expected to rise, but have been fluctuating, creating a sense of urgency that didn’t exist last year. That’s happening at a time when demand for entry-level houses has outpaced supply in some parts of the metro.

After steady increases earlier this year, mortgage rates have been trending lower. On Wednesday, Freddie Mac’s Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows average mortgage rates dropping for the second consecutive week.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.14 percent this week, down from 4.23 percent last week. A year ago at this time, that rate averaged 3.71 percent.

New home sales across the country far exceeded expectations through February, federal data recently showed.

In the Twin Cities during March, Cambridge was the busiest market for construction with 160 planned units; Plymouth was next with 133 and Apple Valley was third with 117 units.

The March building permit report covers the first weeks of the Builders Association’s Spring Parade of Homes, the industry’s biggest marketing event.

“We’ve heard great reports of high traffic during our Spring Parade of Homes and that more home buyers are looking,” Bob Michels, the association’s president, said. “With resale home inventory tight, we expect to see new construction continue to pick up the pace to meet the demand for housing.”