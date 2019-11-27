Let's get the bad news out of the way. MN Home Outlet, a liquidator with stores in Burnsville, Coon Rapids and Woodbury sold out of its snow blowers already.

But that's just one of the hundreds of thousands of items found at the home improvement retail liquidator. MHO buys returns and closeouts and overstocks from national retailers and warehouse clubs and discounts them 60 to 70%. Most are new; some are used.

Starting at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, nearly everything in the three stores gets an additional 50% discount. In past years more than 100 shoppers have been in line before the doors open, rivaling the big box stores.

Founder and owner Jimmy Vosika expects that riding lawn mowers, big screen TVs and vinyl flooring will be big draws. "We've got a lot of 65 to 80-inch TVs, 4K and OLED that will sell fast," he said. "Most will sell for about 30 to 40 cents on the dollar." A 40-inch smart TV will sell for $75 after the discount, for example.

In 2017 Shawn McIver of Bloomington got in line at 5 a.m. to get a $400 welder for $70. Other shoppers scope things out earlier in the week and pounce on Black Friday.

One exception to the 50% off sale is the large selection of hand tools, about 600 different ones from 30 name brands, Those tools will not receive the additional discount. The stores are open until 9 p.m. Friday.