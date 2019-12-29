After a day of rain and drizzle on Sunday, a round of snow is bearing down on the Twin Cities area for Monday, according to the latest forecast.

The form of precipitation is dependent on the temperature teetering above or below the freezing mark, which the National Weather Service is anticipating will continue for days to come.

Rain and drizzle should keep Twin Cities streets and sidewalks shimmering much of Sunday but nothing like the icy glazing that developed Saturday, sending vehicles crashing and people on foot doing their best penguin waddle. Maximum snowfall by Sunday night is nary a half-inch.

Monday's slight temperature dip, however, has the Weather Service calling for 3 to 7 inches of snow by Tuesday morning in the metro area.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," reads a Weather Service statement. "The hazardous conditions could impact the [Monday] morning or evening commute."

A respite from the rain and snow is well-timed for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, when activities ramp up for welcoming a new decade.

Crashes were plentiful in west-central Minnesota early Sunday.

On Saturday, hundreds of drivers felt the brunt of the slow-moving weekend storm system that pelted central Minnesota with freezing rain and caused hundreds of crashes, two of them fatal, as well as the first shutdown of Metro Transit bus service in eight years.

All morning, authorities pleaded with people to stay off the roads, lifting the no-travel advisory only when temperatures began to rise in early afternoon, melting the ice that had turned roads and sidewalks into danger zones. From 5 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., there were 470 crashes on state roads, killing two people and injuring 43, according to the State Patrol. Spinouts numbered 270, with 13 jackknifed semitrailer trucks.

Elsewhere in Minnesota this week, the Weather Service has forecast anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow along the Minnesota-South Dakota border by Sunday night. Once the snow stops, strong winds anticipated for Monday could create blowing and drifting conditions.

In Duluth, strong winds of 40 to 60 miles per hour Sunday "will pile up water along the western portion of Lake Superior," according an NWS statement issued early Sunday. Waves could reach 12 to 16 feet in height, the Weather Service added.

"This will lead to lakeshore flooding, especially in Canal Park, Park Point and [the] Wisconsin Point areas," the statement continued.

Sure enough, surges from Lake Superior were sending water over shoreline barriers Sunday morning in Duluth, prompting city officials to close a stretch of Harbor Drive behind Amsoil Arena due to flooding. The city has also closed the lighthouse parking lot at the end of Canal Park Drive and Morse Street due to standing water.

"This area is also closed to foot traffic as waves continue to increase in size and is unsafe for pedestrians," a statement from the city read."

City officials have closed access to Park Point for nonresidents. The Duluth Police Department is checking identification before the Aerial Lift Bridge.

Elsewhere in northern Minnesota, snow depths of 4 to 8 inches are in the forecast for points west and north of the Iron Range, with lesser amounts to the east and south on Sunday.

Minnesota's Arrowhead including Duluth can look ahead on Monday to 4 to 8 inches of snow, the NWS said in its latest hazardous weather outlook.