A fisherman from the Twin Cities apparently drowned while out on his boat in western Wisconsin, authorities said.

Michael Christianson, 51, of Cottage Grove, was fishing Saturday morning on Deer Lake roughly 7 miles east of the Minnesota border, when witnesses spotted him in the water and his empty boat drifting nearby, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

The witnesses rowed out to Christianson and brought him to shore, where efforts to revive him were made, the Sheriff’s Office added.

Emergency responders arrived and took over before Christianson was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and pronounced dead that afternoon.