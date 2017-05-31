Eagan is getting a new bar and brewpub, but it’ll have a unique twist or two.

Union 32 Crafthouse (union32crafthouse.com) will boast a five-barrel brewing system and offer house-made beers, including an IPA and a Kolsch, at its debut in late June. Later, Union 32 plans to offer a stout, a saison and an alt bier.

But the bar, at 2864 Hwy. 55, will stand out by having the metro area’s first self-pouring concept.

Patrons will be able to purchase beer cards and pay for brew by the ounce. The beer cards will activate a pouring system featuring 32 ever-rotating taps. Patrons can sample the different kinds of beer as they like, dispensing an ounce or two of a particular beer or opting for a full glass.

Another selling point: All the beverages will come from the state, including all 32 beers and the bar’s selection of liquor and wine.

“We just wanted to celebrate Minnesota’s craft,” owner Dan Redpath said.