People around the Twin Cities were packing picnics, skiing in shirtsleeves, lunching on outdoor decks, boiling maple syrup and heading out for one last ice fishing expedition Saturday as the Twin Cities enjoyed fair skies and the warmest temperatures so far this year.

The temperature was expected to reach 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. Skies were mostly sunny and winds were breezy but not brutal, at 10 to 15 miles an hour and gusting to 25 — carrying in warmth from the south.

Saturday probably would not hold its Warmest Day title for long, as temps Sunday are expected to reach at least 64, the Weather Service said. Both days are the warmest since late October, when temperatures last hit the mid-50s and 60s.

Normal highs for these dates is a far chillier 37 degrees, said meteorologist Tyler Hasenstein. “The entirety of this month we’ve had warmer than normal temperatures,” he said.

At Hyland Hills Ski Area in Bloomington, downhill snow conditions were good as people skied and snowboarded without jackets, said Kent Kloster, operations supervisor. By Sunday, he predicted, they would be shedding even more clothing.

“This last week you’ll see a lot of Hawaiian shirts, people down to T shirts, people skiing in shorts,” he said. The ski area will close after next weekend, which is around the time it typically closes. The hill featured “spring conditions,” which is ski industry lingo for soft snow created by using a machine to move snow from heavier places into melted areas, Kloster said. “Some people call it mashed potatoes.”

Calvin Boughton, 8, of Isanti, played some skyway hockey as his brothers hung out with their father nearby Friday at St. Paul RiverCentre. There was no need to play inside Saturday as temperatures climbed into the 50s.

While Hyland visitors sat outside the chalet at picnic tables and lawn chairs, patrons of Maynard’s restaurant in Excelsior could opt for al fresco dining at its lakeside patio and wharf bar — open for the first time this year, said Ryan Mascher, front of the house manager. Hardy folks were already eating lunch outside, and he expected a bigger crowd Sunday.

“We had a whole crew of staff here removing snow from our wharf and patio so we could have it open this weekend,” he said. “A lot of sweat went into opening it today.”

Brian Lieder of Mound spent the morning cleaning and preparing his gas and charcoal grills for spring barbecues, then headed out on Lake Minnetonka for one last ice fishing weekend.

“It’s the best day to fish because no one is isolated in their houses, it’s one big gathering on the ice,” he said. “Best fishing day of the year!”

Or at least the best day until Sunday, when Lieder was planning to go out again.