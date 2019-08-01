Wondering what shows to catch this weekend? We've got you covered.



X Games Concerts: The official after-parties for the alt-jock action at neighboring U.S. Bank Stadium return to the Armory for the second year in a row, bringing the Wu-Tang Clan to town a year after the nine-man crew’s triumphant return at the Soundset festival. P.O.S. gets to open for the New York hip-hop legends Friday night, while the Saturday lineup belongs to electronic dance guru Diplo of Major Lazer fame, spinning a rare-of-late DJ set. The fun wraps Sunday with late-’90s alt-metal hitmakers Incubus of “Drive” fame and beloved local noise-punk trio the Blind Shake. (9:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 5:30 p.m. Sun., Armory, 600 S. 5th St., Mpls., $60/day, $175 three-day with games, xgames.com/minneapolis.)

Steve Earle & the Dukes: The prolific alt-country pioneer is back out with his sturdy band, touting another record of songs penned by a fellow Texas songwriting hero. “Guy” is a moving but also sometimes quite loose and fun tribute to “L.A. Freeway” and “Desperados Waiting for a Train” originator Guy Clark, who died in 2016. They’ll blend the Clark tunes and stories around Earle’s own favorites such as “Copperhead Road” and “Guitar Town.” (7:30 p.m. Fri., Minnesota Zoo amphitheater, $47.50.)

Peter Frampton: The smile is still there but the shaggy hair is long gone. The 1970s superstar soon will be gone from the road, retiring at the end of this year because of inclusion body myositis, a progressive autoimmune disease that weakens muscles in the limbs. An underappreciated guitarist who released the commendable “All Blues” this year with guests Sonny Landreth and Larry Carlton, the 69-year-old Brit will reprise “Show Me the Way” and “Do You Feel Like We Do” with the long-lost black Gibson Les Paul guitar depicted on the cover of his blockbuster album “Frampton Comes Alive.” The instrument had gone missing 32 years ago in South America. Opening is Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Grand Casino Hinckley, $71-$100, ticketmaster.com)

Music & Movies at Lake Harriet: The Star Tribune’s annual series at the state’s most scenic bandshell kicks off with one of the Twin Cities’ deepest-grooving units, the horn-fueled, Afrobeat-inspired Black Market Brass, who will work their magic before “Super Mario Bros.” get to work on screen. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Lake Harriet Bandshell, Mpls., free.)

John Swardson: A local fixture on and off stage in his Reds ball cap, the St. Paul-reared singer/songwriter reiterates his cutting lyrical prowess on his long-gestating new album, “Blood Moon,” which adds softer, melodic horn parts to his hard, Springsteen-esque tunes examining patriotism and other weary topics. He’s put together a new band, Bad Moon, for the release party, which includes trumpeter Paul Odegaard and drummer/producer Bryan Hanna. A couple well-known friends, Josh Grier of Tapes N’ Tapes and Maggie Morrison of Lookbook, are helping him celebrate with opening solo sets. (9 p.m. Fri., Turf Club, $10.)

Santana and Doobie Brothers: Fifty years after Woodstock and 20 years after grabbing eight Grammys for “Supernatural,” Santana has given us its most exciting and adventurous album in years, the superb “Africa Speaks.” Eschewing his distinctive Latin jazz sound, Carlos Santana teams with singer Concha Buika for a fiery mix of Afro-Latin jazz-rock-blues-electronica. On tour Santana is emphasizing its familiar material, including “Soul Sacrifice” and “Smooth.” Opening are fellow Bay Area veterans the Doobie Brothers, whose cofounders Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons still deliver “Black Water” and “Listen to the Music.” (7 p.m. Sat., Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. $100 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Idles: This tumultuous twofer could be one of the wildest and hardest-pummeling main-room shows of the year, or even decade. It’s the overdue local debut of the young and rightfully hyped British lads of Idles, whose sociopolitical and earnest mix of Joy Division, Clash and Fugazi roar just got them on the Mercury Prize shortlist. New York’s hazy but noisy trio A Place to Bury Strangers came back strong with last year’s album “Pinned.” (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $16-$18.)

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators: Despite the awkward name for the Guns ’N Roses guitarist’s other group, Slash offers some searing solos and rockin’ riffs on “Living the Dream,” the band’s 2018 collection of meat-and-potatoes hard rock. (8 p.m. Sat., Mystic Lake Casino showroom, $52.50-$112.50 )

Twin City Sessions: Though poorly named and not well promoted, this mini-fest sponsored by Goose Island Beer has a great location in St. Paul’s Lowertown and a fun lineup of Current-brand bands. Frayed and fiery Toronto collective Broken Social Scene earned raves in 2017 for its Palace Theatre gig and comeback album “Hug of Thunder.” Los Angeles hippie-soul groovers Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros always generate smiles and singalongs in concert. (6 p.m. Sat., CHS Field, St. Paul, 21 & older, $25.)

Hazelfest: This seventh annual celebration of healthy living at the world-renowned treatment center Hazelden boasts a fun, varied lineup in a scenic setting. It’s headlined by melodic and pop-rock favorite Jeremy Messersmith and features a special one-day-only meeting of Minnesota and Wisconsin finalists from NBC’s “The Voice,” including last year’s runner-up Chris Kroeze, plus Nicholas David, Kat Perkins and Jesse Larson. Other performers include Annie Mack, Lydia Liza and Dusty Heart. (11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat., Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Center City, Minn., $20-$30, free 12 & under, hazeldenbettyford.org.)

A Giant Dog: In town a month ago as Har Mar Superstar’s partner in Heart Bones at Rock the Garden, Sabrina Ellis is back with the wilder and punkier of her two rocky Austin, Texas-based bands, offering traces of Iggy Pop and Yeah Yeah Yeahs. (8 p.m. Sun., 7th St. Entry, Mpls., $12.)

Davina & the Vagabonds: After four self-released albums, these Twin Cities mainstays have landed on a label, Red House, for the made-in-Nashville “Sugar Drops,” a sweet helping of their irresistible horn-fueled, New Orleans-flavored blues-jazz-R&B-pop. With her robust voice, Davina Lozier slays on the island-meets-Big Easy voodoo “Devil Horns,” the Tom Waits-ian Irish ballad “Mr. Big Talker,” the minimalist pop piano ballad “Deep End” and “Sugar Drops,” a slow NOLA blues that should make Adele envious. After years on the club and festival scene, Davina and crew celebrate the new album at a swanky theater. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Guthrie Theater, Mpls., $35-$45, guthrietheater.org)

John Mayer: On a break from touring with Dead & Company, the pop hitmaker/guitar star is doing his own freewheeling shows this summer — two sets with no opening act. He’s performing material from throughout his mix-and-match pop-and-blues career (but not always “Your Body Is a Wonderland”) while throwing in some covers (Tom Petty, Grateful Dead, Prince), a healthy selection from 2017’s “The Search for Everything,” an acoustic set and plenty of guitar heroics. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $66.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

The Nude Party: A new favorite of record nerds old and young, this North Carolinian sextet echoes such underground heroes as the Modern Lovers, Feelies and, of course, Velvet Underground, but with their own smarmy, loose charm and colorfully written songs. Their eponymous album for New West Records was produced by Oakley Munson of the Black Lips. Kentucky trio BOA opens. (8:30 p.m. Mon., 7th St. Entry, $13-$15.)

Justin Hayward: The Moody Blues didn’t take a victory lap after their induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, but their frontman is celebrating their songs including “Question” and the apt “Tuesday Afternoon” — as well as his solo recordings — on a tour with guitarist Mike Dawes. (8 p.m. Tue., Ames Center, Burnsville, $42.50-$72.50)

Minnesota Bluegrass August Festival: This 40th annual celebration features 45 hours of music on five stages over four days, with bluegrass Hall of Famer Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder headlining next Saturday. Other performers include Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver, Platte Valley Boys, Honky Tonk Jump and Monroe Crossing, which tops Thursday’s lineup. (Thu.-Aug. 11, El Rancho Mañana Campground, Richmond, Minn., $10-$120, minnesotabluegrass.org)