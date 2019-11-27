Tribute to the Replacements: One of the most fun tribute shows of the year is paying homage to one of the most legendary local concerts of the decade. The annual ’Mats free-for-all will feature a song-by-song recreation of the local anti-heroes’ 2014 show at Midway Stadium, once again anchored by house band the Melismatics with guest singers including Har Mar Superstar, Faith Boblett, Andra Suchy and Al Church. Proceeds benefit late ‘Mats mate Ed Ackerson’s family. (8 p.m. Fri., Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $20, eTix.com)

Trailer Trash’s Trashy Little Xmas: Their old watering hole Lee’s has gone dark, but Minnesota’s best old-school honky-tonk twangers are still lighting up the scene with a mobile version of their beloved/notorious Trashy Little Xmas shows. They have a new holiday album to go with this year’s festivities, “Crazy for Xmas,” featuring such possible future classics as “Ugly Xmas Sweater Polka,” the Dire Straits send-up “Xmas by the Pool” and the global-warming ode “Santa Says Keep It Cool.” The fun kicks off this weekend at the Parkway and continues at the Grand in Northfield on Dec. 7, the Hook & Ladder (Dec. 8), Wilebski’s Blues Saloon (Dec. 13), the Castle in Rochester (Dec. 14) and a two-night Dec. 20-21 finale at the Turf Club. (8 p.m. Fri., Parkway Theatre, 4812 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $20-$25, trailertrashmusic.com.)

Crescent Moon & Big Trouble: Between his stints with Mixed Blood Majority, Kill the Vultures and Oddjobs — not to mention his non-rapper tunes with Roma di Luna — it’s hard to pick a favorite among Alexei “Crescent Moon” Casselle’s many vehicles. But a hard case can certainly be made for his sporadic collaborations with Big Trouble, the rocked-up live hip-hop band anchored by members of Heiruspecs. They’re touting a bombastic new EP, “High Hopes,” with an opening set by Ringing Bell, the new electro-soul group featuring co-vocalists Channy Leaneagh and Mina Moore. (11 p.m. Fri., Icehouse, Mpls., $10)

Lydia Liza celebrates her new album, "Of Unsound Mind," at the Cedar on Saturday.

Cory Wong: He’s been regularly sitting in with the “Late Night With Stephen Colbert” TV band and playing Red Rocks and Madison Square Garden with the irregularly scheduled jam-pop band Vulpeck. So it’s amazing this homegrown funk/R&B guitar ace and bandleader found time to drop his second solo album, “Motivational Music for the Syncopated Soul,” which he’s touting with his first First Ave headlining set. Read our profile of Wong at startribune.com/music. (8:30 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, Mpls., $25-$30.)

Allah-Las: No surprise the members of this psychedelic Los Angeles rock band first met while working at Amoeba Records. Their hazy ’60s sound mines the kind of “Nuggets”-brand garage-band and surf-rock territory favored by many a record nerd, but with ample hooks to also make them accessible to non-nerds. They’re touring for their fourth album, simply titled “Lahs.” (9 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, Mpls., $20-$35.)

The 4onthefloor’s Stompsgiving: After twisting and kicking their way around the Upper Midwest the rest of the year playing college towns, out-state breweries, you name it, Gabriel Douglas and his hard-gigging stomp-rock band will settle in for two hometown shows that have become a tradition for friends and fans. The Shackletons open both shows, while Koo Koo Kangaroo will add their “Dinosaur Stomp” to the mix for Night 2. (9 p.m. Fri., 7th St. Entry, Mpls.; 8 p.m. Sat., Turf Club; $17/show or $30/both.)

Lydia Liza: A hard-hustling songwriter for a decade now going back to her teenage band Bomba de Luz, the St. Paul native had a roller-coastery couple of years that found her garnering national press off her consent-preaching remake of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” but struggling with depression and alcoholism. She sounds infectiously determined and inspired on her simmering new solo album, “Of Unsound Mind,” a rockier collection that features Motion City Soundtrack’s Justin Courtney Pierre on one cut and an overall loud-quiet-loud oomph that would make her a worthy opener for Sharon Van Etten. Her release party also features the Nunnery, Gramma’s Boyfriend and Big Cats. (8 p.m. Sat., Cedar Cultural Center,416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $12-$15, thecedar.org)

The Cactus Blossoms: Post-Thanksgiving slots at First Ave are traditionally saved for hometown acts that had a big year, and these sibling harmonizers and their vibrant neo-twang band certainly fit the bill. They’ve been all over the map in 2019 touting their Rolling Stone-praised sophomore album, “Easy Way,” a lusher and slightly more modern update of their Everlys/Orbison-retro sound. Just for this show they’re bringing in Nashville’s fiddling songwriter Lillie Mae, a Jack White protege who’s been touring in Robert Plant’s band of late. (8 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $20-$25)

NRBQ: While only pianist Terry Adams remains from the 1970s heyday of this cultishly adored and influential boogie-rock band, the current lineup has been rolling along for about a decade now and won over many a picky fan. The group just released a live CD/DVD of radio performances called “Turn On, Tune In.” (7 & 9:30 p.m. Sat., Dakota, Mpls., 30-$40.)

Kim Petras: After enduring an unfortunate wave of transphobia while still living and transitioning in her native Germany in her late-teens, Petras relocated to Los Angeles and is now teetering on the verge of pop stardom at age 27. Kesha’s controversial ex-collaborator Dr. Luke helped her with her first album, “Clarity,” which sounds like Lady Gaga leftovers remixed with Eurodisco flavor. (7 p.m. Sat., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place., St. Paul, all ages, $34, eTix.com.)

Humbird & Aida Shahghasemi: After studying folk music and folk tales in Northern Europe on a fellowship, Minneapolis native Siri Undlin came home and started writing her own evocative and poetic tunes as Humbird, culminating in her gorgeous new collection “Pharmakon,” one of the best Minnesota albums of 2019. She’s home from touring and pairing up with another internationally flavored local singer, Aida Shahghasemi, a native of Iran who has sung with Iron & Wine and Glen Hansard and will be joined by local string aces Jacqueline Ultan and Jeremy Ylvisaker. (7 p.m. Sun., Dakota, $20-$30.)

Mankwe Ndosi: The adventurous jazz/avant/hip-hop singer leads an ambitious monthlong series called Great Black Music Mondays at Icehouse, working with a different ensemble each time. Week 1 starts with a DJ set devoted to Alice Coltrane, then Ndosi will perform with Sankofa Zone, featuring Heru Truth Maze Harris and Babatunde Lea, followed by an open-mic jam. Read a profile of Ndosi in Sunday’s Variety section. (9 p.m. Mon., 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls. $15-$20. icehousempls.com)

CeeLo: The R&B/hip-hop singer best known for the 2011 megahit “Forget You” — the unedited title of which sums up how some people feel about the holidays — made a playful yet heartfelt Christmas record in the wake of that song’s success, 2012’s “CeeLo’s Magic Moment.” It’s now the basis for a full-blown Holiday Hits Tour this year, promising his Motown-flavored but still uniquely CeeLo-ized versions of such obvious classics as “White Christmas” and “Run Rudolph Run,” plus Joni Mitchell’s “River” and his Muppets-accompanied original “All I Need Is Love.” (7:30 p.m. Tue., Ames Center, Burnsville, $47-$142, ames-center.com.)

Brockhampton: After cancelling a 2018 Soundset performance following sexual misconduct allegations against co-leader Ameer Vann — he has long since been kicked out of the group — the Texas-reared, Los Angeles-based group of low-adrenaline rappers and singers is returning for its second Armory gig in as many years. The AutoTune-loving sextet has only landed a modest radio hit with “No Halo” but continues to rack up an impressive viral following with its new album, “Ginger,” which sounds like an unlikely cross between Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Khalid and a boy band. (8 p.m. Tue., Armory, 600 S. 5th St., Mpls., all ages, $37-$47, ticketmaster.com)

Dead Man Winter & All Tomorrow’s Petty residencies: Both of these all-star local music collectives are settling in for a series of December weekday gigs at St. Paul’s favorite musical watering hole, the Turf Club. DMW, an electric offshoot featuring Trampled by Turtles frontman Dave Simonett with ace picker Erik Koskinen on guitar, is playing three Tuesdays in a row ahead of a new Simonett solo album. (8 p.m. Tue., $25.) The Tom Petty-celebrating ATP, led by James Diers, Rob Skoro, Jacob Hanson and Bryan Nichols, will kick off four Thursday shows starting with a 30th anniversary tribute to the album “Full Moon Fever.” (8 p.m. Thu., $15; Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, eTix.com.)