AT THE STATE FAIR

Trampled by Turtles: The Duluth-bred acoustic sextet returned from a nearly two-year hiatus in May with “Life Is Good on the Open Road,” an album that boasts a spirited, refined same-oldness to it but also a batch of songs that are among frontman Dave Simonett’s strongest yet. Heading up another 89.3 the Current Music-on-a-Stick grandstand show after selling out Bayfront Park in June, Trampled will be joined by “Ends of the Earth”-singing Los Angeles strummer Lord Huron, who put on a dramatic set at the Palace back in April, and golden-voiced Iowa singer/songwriter Lissie. (6:30 p.m. Sat., Minnesota State Fair grandstand, $35, eTix.com.)

Sugarland: After a five-year hiatus for solo careers, this country duo is back with a new album, the bright, poppy and aptly named “Bigger.” Jennifer Nettles still has a big, twangy voice that shines on all the big, Celine Dion-ish choruses. Sugarland landed back on country radio this year with “Babe” featuring Taylor Swift, who wrote the song years ago. Nettles and Kristian Bush aren’t skittish about returning to state fairs (three are on their schedule) after their stage at the Indiana State Fair collapsed in 2011, killing seven people. With Lindsay Ell and Frankie Ballard. (7:30 p.m. Fri., grandstand, $57-$67)

Tower of Power: Yes, the veteran Oakland R&B band boasts many classic hits, including “What Is Hip” and “You’re Still a Young Man,” but their new album, “Soul Side of Town,” offers some fresh horn-flavored funk to get excited about. (8:30 p.m. Fri., Leinie Lodge Bandshell, free with fair admission)

BoDeans: Frontman Kurt Neumann leads Milwaukee’s favorite sons back to their second favorite market, the Twin Cities. It’s been a while since the “Closer to Free” and “Good Things” hitmakers have been at the fair, but not in the metro. (8:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun., Leinie Lodge Bandshell, free)

Earth, Wind & Fire: With two heyday members leading the way — heavenly-voiced Philip Bailey and hyper bassist Verdine White — these Rock Hall of Famers will bring their high-energy show and enduring R&B smashes, including “September,” “Boogie Wonderland” and “That’s the Way of the World.” Comedian Sinbad opens. (7:30 p.m. Sun., grandstand, $39-$49)

Trampled by Turtles plays the Minnesota State Fair grandstand on Saturday.

Beach Boys: Mike Love, uncle of NBA star Kevin Love, and his California crew will offer the good vibes of “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun” and “Kokomo” to the surf-impaired Land of 10,000 Lakes. With the resurrected and revamped Righteous Brothers, who haven’t lost that lovin’ feeling. (8 p.m. Mon., grandstand, $38.50)

En Vogue: The 1990s hitmaking R&B vocal group still features two original members, Cindy Herron and Terry Ellis, along with Rhona Bennett, who was a member of “The All-New Mickey Mouse Club” with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake. “Free Your Mind” might be En Vogue’s showstopper but expect some extra emotion when the trio does its hit remake of the old Aretha tune, “Giving Him Something He Can Feel.” (8:30 p.m. Mon.-Tue., Leinie Lodge Bandshell, free)

Jason Mraz: After releasing “Love Is a Four-Letter Word” in 2012, this San Diego acoustic strummer has opted for one-word album titles. There was “Yes!” in 2014 and then “Know” this month. Clearly his recent stint on Broadway in the Sara Bareilles-penned musical “Waitress” didn’t impact his music. The feel-good singer-songwriter is still offering lightweight pop in an easy-listening style that fits in with his ’00s radio favorites “I’m Yours” and “Lucky.” Brett Dennen opens. (7:30 p.m. Tue., grandstand, $39 & $49)

Old Dominion: This Nashville band, which opened for Kenny Chesney at U.S. Bank Stadium in May, graduates to headliner status on the strength of “Break Up With Him” and “Written in the Sand.” Opening this gig on the Happy Endings World Tour are country vet Neal McCoy (“Billy’s Got His Beer Goggles On”) and Aussie twanger Morgan Evans. (7 p.m. Wed., grandstand, $25-$48.)

ELSEWHERE THIS WEEK

Seu Jorge: Still best-known for his acoustic remakes of classic David Bowie tunes heard in Wes Anderson’s movie “A Life Aquatic,” the Brazilian singer/songwriter just finished a residency at New York’s famed Blue Note jazz club and is touring with a four-piece band that mines the bossa-nova and samba elements in his songs. (8 p.m. Fri., Pantages Theatre, $48.50.)

Joan Jett and Eddie Money: Another double bill of oldie but goodie rockers. One of punk’s godmothers and a Rock Hall of Famer, Jett still rocks the house with “Bad Reputation,” “I Hate Myself for Loving You” and, of course, “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll.” Money still delivers “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Baby Hold On.” (8 p.m. Fri., Treasure Island Casino amphitheater, $55-$75)

Alejandro Escovedo and Joe Ely: Both honored for lifetime achievement by the Americana Music Association, these two rockin’ Texas singer-songwriters are simpatico adventurers who will swap songs and stories in concert. Ely has distinguished himself as a genre-blending solo act as well as a member of the Flatlanders and Los Super Seven plus he’s a published author. The multi-faceted Escovedo, the uncle of Sheila E, returns to his punk-rock roots on next month’s album “The Crossing,” about two young immigrant rockers from Italy and Mexico who meet as Texas restaurant workers while pursuing their American Dreams. (7 p.m. Sat. Dakota, $45-$60.)

Stone Sour: Frontman Corey Taylor still balances out the craziness of Slipknot with the more straight-ahead and melodic but still intense and metallic sounds of his other band, which landed another rock-radio hit last year with “Song #3” from album No. 6, “Hydrograd.” Pennsylvania rockers From Ashes to New open with the NIN-flavored winners of 93X’s Next2Rock contest, Version 5. (7:30 p.m. Sun., Palace Theatre, $35-$45.)

Black Pumas: After helping shape the cool psychedelic Latin-funk sounds of Grupo Fantasma, Austin, Texas-based producer and guitarist Adrian Quesada teamed with younger singer Eric Burton to form this similarly spacey, retro-flavored soul-rock band. The group has been earning a strong critical buzz and smattering of radioplay on the Current and other NPR-affiliated stations with its debut album, “Black Moon Rising,” equal parts Curtis Mayfield and Charles Bradley. Lady Midnight and ZuluZuluu’s Proper T open. (8 p.m. Sun., Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $12-$15.)

Asleep at the Wheel: Bob Wills is still the king of Western swing but Ray Benson and his Austin, Texas, crew are the leading contemporary practitioners of that timeless jazzy twangy sound. Actually, Benson’s band, which has undergone numerous personnel changes, has been around for 48 years — and they’re still swingin’. (6 & 8 p.m. Sun. Dakota, $30-$45)

Jearlyn Steele: Leave it the resourceful Twin Cities singer and radio host to put together a tribute to Aretha Franklin. With Steele’s brother, Billy, on the churchy keyboards, and an all-star Twin Cities band. (7 p.m. Mon. Dakota, $30-$35)

Poco: Co-founding pedal steel guitarist Rusty Young, brother of Neil, still anchors these early and veteran purveyors of country-rock. Ex-Minnesotan Jack Sundrud has been on board on and off since 1985, helping with “Pickin’ Up the Pieces” and “A Good Feelin’ to Know.” (7 & 9 p.m. Tue. Dakota, $35-$60.)

Lyle Lovett: While he’s been touring much of the year with his old Texas A&M college pal Robert Earl Keen, the dry-witted, always rewarding Texan will return here with His Large Band. A week of dates in his home state this month should get Lovett and company ready for their Midwestern jaunt. (7:30 p.m. Wed., State Theatre, $56.50-$89)

Ruthie Foster: The distinguished Texas blues-folk-gospel singer lends her powerful to an important cause — Global Rights for Women, a 4-year-old organization trying to end violence against women and girls. This benefit includes a brief program before the concert. (7 p.m. Wed. Dakota, $30-$50.)

Dinosaur Jr.: Earth-scorching guitar guru J. Mascis has been on a steady roll and seemingly even having fun — go figure! — ever since putting the heyday-era lineup of his late-’80s fuzz-rock band together, with Murph on drums and Sebadoh frontman Lou Barlow back on bass; and more and more on vocals, too. They return to First Ave after a room-testing blastathon last year at the Palace touting their latest album, “Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not.” (8:30 p.m. Wed., First Avenue, $25-$30.)

Alice Cooper: No, the “Ordway” is not a misprint. The once-notorious, pioneering shock-rocker of “No More Mr. Nice Guy” and snake-cradling fame has been booked into St. Paul’s regal fine arts center, promising the first beheading there. Ol’ Alice still has a few new tricks in store for what’s billed as “A Paranormal Evening,” named after last year’s album “Paranormal,” which reunited him with his band’s classic, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted lineup for three songs. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Ordway Music Theater, $58-$100, ordway.org.)