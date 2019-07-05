Carly Rae Jepsen: Like Robyn, this Canadian is a little bit disco, a little bit pop and a whole lot of delicious. Touring behind her new “Dedicated” album, the much-memed 33-year-old hopeful romantic (her words) will deliver “Too Much” and “Real Love” from her new album along with songs from 2015’s critically acclaimed “Emotion” and, of course, her flirtatious 2012 signature, “Call Me Maybe.” Mansionair, the Aussie electronic act, opens. Read an interview with Jepsen at startribune.com/music. (8 p.m. Fri., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $31-$154, 1-800-982-2787 or ticketmaster.com.)

Zac Brown Band: After thrilling fans with their eclectic good-time repertoire twice at Target Field, ZBB plugs into a different stadium. As part of the 3M Open golf tourney, the country hitmakers known for “Toes” and “Chicken Fried” will entertain at a soccer stadium a half-mile from the TPC Twin Cities golf course. A $100 donation to the 3M Open Fund (benefiting Masonic Children’s Hospital) gets you a general-admission ticket and a chance at an autographed ZBB guitar. (8 p.m. Fri. National Sports Center, Blaine, $100-$400, 3mopen.com.)

Trampled by Turtles: While it doesn’t have an official festival name, this almost-annual outdoor gig in the city that birthed the ever-popular acoustic sextet is unofficially one of Minnesota’s best festivals of the year, with its unbeatable lakeside location and all-homegrown lineup. Trampled is once again making room for it amid another busy summer of festival and amphitheater dates, including Red Rocks later this month. Joining the harmonious pickers this time are Duluth’s violin-bowing folk hero Gaelynn Lea, country twang maestro Erik Koskinen, Twin Cities indie-rockers Zoo Animal and Early Eyes, Pert Near Sandstone’s Adam Kiesling and Ojibwe music legend and activist Keith Secola. (3:30 p.m. Sat., Bayfront Festival Park, Duluth, all ages, $30, eTix.com.)

Remo Drive: Bloomington-bred brothers Erik and Stephen Paulson have quietly become of the Twin Cities’ most happening young noise makers with their earnest, energetic pop/rock band, which is punky enough to have landed on Epitaph Records in time to release their second album, “Everyday Degradation.” They’re touting it with an early, all-ages release party featuring four other acts. (5:30 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls. $18-$22.)

The Blasters, Wayne Hancock, Supersuckers: Billed simply as The American Tour, this ultra-cool triple bill includes the remade lineup of Phil Alvin’s pioneering L.A. roots-rock band the Blasters along with Texas’ locally beloved vintage honky-tonk throwback Hancock and Eddie Spaghetti’s reformed Arizona grime-rock unit. (7 p.m. Sat., Ballentine Uptown VFW, 2916 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., $25.)

For the Love Project: An all-day, all-local party celebrating all the positive aspects of hip-hop in the Twin Cities’ most rocking park, this year’s fifth installment features St. Paul’s own pioneering live band Heiruspecs for headliners, still having fun two decades in. Other well-known names include fast-rising, wow-inducing singer/rapper Lady Midnight, esteemed south Minneapolis wordsmith Haphduzn, DJ Just Nine, Dwynell Roland, Sota and St. Paul Slim, while many younger names will also vie for attention. (Noon-10 p.m. Sat., Mears Park, St. Paul Lowertown, all ages, free.)

Billy Idol: The spiky-haired Brit always brings the attitude, guitarist Steve Stevens and those MTV classics including “Rebel Yell,” “Dancing With Myself” and the underrated ballad “Eyes Without a Face.” (8 p.m. Sat., Treasure Island Casino, Red Wing, sold out.)

Chaka Khan/Michael McDonald: She was not in great voice last summer at the Minnesota Zoo, but the cranberry-haired “Tell Me Something Good” R&B siren has found the right disco-y soul spot on “Hello Happiness,” a new seven-song album. Raspy-voiced piano man McDonald is always spot-on, whether exploring the Motown catalog or his own hits, including “What a Fool Believes,” “I Keep Forgettin’ ” and “On My Own.” A smartly packaged double bill of multiple Grammy winners. (7 p.m. Sun., Mystic Lake Casino Showroom, Prior Lake, $49-$99. 952-445-9000 or ticketmaster.com)

Martha and the Motels: Last year, with their first album in 10 years, Martha Davis reasserted her bona fides as a new-wave musicmaker who still has it. While the Motels are best remembered for their early ’80s hits “Only the Lonely” and “Suddenly Last Summer,” the current lineup has been together longer than the original one. (7 p.m. Sun., Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. $30-$40.)

Dave Alvin: Days after his original band the Blasters hits town, the always passionate Americana singer-guitarist celebrates the 25th anniversary of his excellent acoustic album “King of California.” (7:30 p.m. Tue., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls. $28-$30.)

Combo Chimbita: This band of first generation New Yorkers, led by eerily mesmerizing contralto vocalist Carolina Oliveros, channel their Colombian roots into a wild collage of psychedelic rock, Afro-Latin funk and jazz and folkloric Andean folk music on their new album for Anti- Records, “Ahomale,” produced by War on Drugs collaborator Daniel Schlett. (8:30 p.m. Wed., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls. $10-$12.)

I’m With Her: You might call this a supergroup if you were a super-fan of the music on “A Prairie Home Companion.” Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek, Boston folkie Aoife O’Donovan and vintage Texas picker Sarah Jarosz were all regulars on Garrison Keillor’s old show and make for easy, like-minded companions in this all-acoustic, semi-feminist new trio. (7:30 p.m. Wed., Minnesota Zoo amphitheater, $40)

The Iguanas: The swamp-bluesy New Orleans rockers with the sizable Twin Cities audience are settling into a new base at the other end of the river while touring behind last year’s album “Juarez,” which shows the growing influence of Mexican culture on them and their welcoming city. (8 p.m. Wed., Hook & Ladder, 3010 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls. $15-$20.)

John Sebastian: Say welcome back to the tie-dyed Woodstock hero, who will share stories and songs, including his Lovin’ Spoonful hits (“Do You Believe in Magic,” “Daydream,” “Darlin’ Be Home Soon”), solo triumph (“Welcome Back”) and blues chestnuts (he’s a much recorded harmonica player). (7 p.m. Wed., Dakota, $50-$70)

Rebirth Brass Band: God love the Dakota for supporting New Orleans artists, but Rebirth is one of those NOLA live acts better served with an open dance floor. With the weather too hot back home for its weekly gig at the Maple Leaf Bar, the Grammy-winning second-line brass ensemble is blowing through town again for a standing-room club gig on its way up to next weekend’s Winnipeg Folk Festival. Bandleader/sousaphonist Phil Frazier and his crew just marked their 35th year of bringing the funk and are a hoot wherever the show is. (8 p.m. Thu., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. S., Mpls., $25, eTix.com.)

Buck Hill Concert Series: A long-established venue wants to get into the music biz by presenting blasts from the past. The Burnsville ski slope has lined up some names who used to be in big bands. Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner fame is set for Thursday while former Eagles guitarist Don Felder headlines next Friday. Next Saturday finds the Guess Who, with original drummer Garry Peterson, teaming up with Foghat, featuring original drummer Roger Earl. (4 p.m. Thu.-next Sat. Buck Hill, Burnsville, $35-$109)