Steve Miller Band: It’s the first seated concert at the newly reopened and improved Armory, and Miller, a 2016 inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has a few hits that might get an AARP crowd on its feet. Well, maybe on second thought, at least the fans will sing along to “Take the Money and Run” and “The Joker” and trip out to “Space Cowboy” and “Living in the U.S.A.” In 1969, Miller appeared at the Armory — when the acoustics were infinitely inferior to what they are now — opening for Iron Butterfly. Opening for Miller will be India.Arie, the soul songbird who just dropped a stylish new single “That Magic.” (7 p.m. Fri. the Armory, $30 and up)

Jeff Tweedy: While Wilco opted to use all of 2018 for a hiatus, the band’s frontman apparently didn’t intend to take the year off. As with past solo outings, he’s trying out a few new songs on tour and picking out plenty of non-Wilco-branded tunes for the set lists, including Uncle Tupelo songs and — usually for Twin Citians — maybe even a Golden Smog nugget. Jim Elkington opens. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Pantages Theatre, sold out.)

Terry Bozzio: Known for his work with Frank Zappa, Missing Persons and Jeff Beck, the drummer does amazing solo performances on what must be the world’s largest practical drum kit — a 360-degree circle with 22 foot pedals and too many drums and cymbals for a concertgoer to count. (7 p.m. Fri. Dakota, $30-$35)

J.D. Steele: The ever-resourceful Twin Cities music man is showcasing a new piece inspired by personal stories from people served by the Dignity Center, which has been helping the homeless in Minnesota since 2002. Steele calls his new musical “I’ve Come Up from Down.” The concert is a benefit for the Dignity Center, which served 900 people last year. (7 p.m. Fri. Westminster Presbyterian Church, Mpls., $50)

Blitzen Trapper: The cosmically tinged Americana band from Portland, Ore., is out playing its breakout 2008 album “Furr” in its entirety to mark the 10th anniversary of its release on Sub Pop. The local whir-rock band formerly known as Is/Is, now Candace, opens. (9 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, $25.)

Hook & Ladder 2nd Anniversary BBQ: The vibrant nonprofit music space in Minneapolis’ Hiawatha neighborhood turns 2 with its Root, Rock & Deep Blues Fest regular James Leg of The Black Diamond Heavies, howling garage-rockers Eleganza! and more. (6 p.m. Fri., Hook & Ladder, free.)

Ringo Starr plays the Ordway on Sun.

Frebella Fest: Another welcome mid-September outdoor music fest in the healing spirit of Hazelden’s popular HazelFest, this inaugural one-day shindig was organized to help remove the stigma and promote treatment of eating disorders. The lineup features a cool mix of enduring local favorites, including NPR Music-adored singer/songwriter Haley (née Haley Bonar), harmonious vintage twangers the Cactus Blossoms, rowdy country-rockers the White Iron Band, chamber-folk band We Are the Willows and Lucy Michelle’s Little Fevers. Proceeds benefit the renowned Emily Program. (11-6 p.m. Sat., Lions Park, Victoria, $35-$100, 12 & under free, frebella.com.)

Sweet JAP: The Japanese American punk-rock assault vehicle that birthed the Birthday Suits isn’t just reuniting, but also touting the release of a new album. An impressive lineup is helping them celebrate, including Marijuana Deathsquads, Murf and Scrunchies. (9 p.m. Sat., Turf Club, $13.)

Built to Last Festival: The fourth annual Grateful Dead tribute marathon will be spread across two neighboring south Minneapolis venues with participants including Peter Rowan, Kind Country, the Jones Gang, Dean Magraw, Big Wu members and more. (5-10 p.m. Sat. at Moon Palace Books and 10 p.m.-close at Hook & Ladder, 3010 & 3022 Minnehaha Av., Mpls., $15-$50, thehookmpls.com.)

Ringo Starr: The Beatles drummer always gets by with a little help from his friends. Of course, it’s no longer John, Paul and George but rather another incarnation of His All Starr Band featuring Colin Hay of Men at Work, Steve Lukather of Toto, Gregg Rolie of Santana and new member Graham Gouldman of 10cc. Rounding out the band is sax man Warren Ham and drummer Gregg Bissonette. It’ll be an evening of peace and love and nonstop hits. (7:30 p.m. Sun. Ordway, $79-$350)

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall: He put the ‘A’ in A&M Records and Tijuana Brass trumpet instrumentals on the radio (“The Lonely Bull,” “A Taste of Honey”). He even sang a No. 1 song, “This Guy’s In Love With You.” Hall, his wife, was the voice of Sergio Mendes’ Brazil 66 on such hits as “Fool on the Hill,” and she performed the title song to the James Bond movie “Never Say Never Again.” (7:30 p.m. Mon. Guthrie, $35-$60)

Arthur Buck: One name that’s familiar to Twin Cities musicheads and one familiar to all of them, Ohio singer/songwriter Joseph Arthur — a regular at the 400 Bar in the early-’00s — has paired with former R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck on a collaborative album boasting cool Brit-rocky fuzztones and political undertones. The duo has hit the road with ex-Minneapolitan Linda Pitmon of Zuzu’s Petals on drums and longtime Buck/R.E.M. associate Scott McCaughey on bass. Kraig Jarret Johnson opens. (8 p.m. Mon., 7th Street Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20, first-avenue.com.)

Madeleine Peyroux: The jazz chanteuse is touring behind “Anthem,” a new collection of mostly modern pop originals (cowritten with David Baerwald) that are at turns cheeky, cynical and sly, set to her usual well-crafted sophisticated sound. Highlight: “All My Heroes,” with the line “All my heroes were failures in their eyes.” (7 p.m. Tue.-Wed. Dakota, $55-$75)

Cyrus Chestnut Trio: The veteran jazz pianist triumphed on 2017’s “There’s a Sweet Sweet Spirit,” his spirited collaboration with bassist Buster Williams and drummer Lenny White, who are accompanying him on this visit. (7 & 9 p.m. Tue.-Wed. Vieux Carre, $30-$40)

Rita Coolidge: She sang backup with lots of famous rockers (Joe Cocker, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton), romanced many famous stars (Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Kris Kristofferson) and recorded a few famous hits (“Higher and Higher,” “We’re All Alone,” “All Time High”). Making her first Twin Cities appearance in a long time, the dusky-voiced veteran sounds refreshed on this year’s “Safe in the Arms of Time,” her first album in a decade. (7:30 p.m. Thu. Cedar Cultural Center, $40-$50)

Dark Star Orchestra: Not only are they the best Grateful Dead tribute band but they recreate old Dead set lists with undeniable spirit and splendid chops. (8 p.m. Thu. First Avenue, $30-$35)

Robert Randolph & the Family Band: New Jersey-reared pedal-steel wiz Randolph went from playing “sacred steel” gospel music in church to being a hero of the jam-band and funk world. He and his electrifying band also showed off their soulful R&B flavor on their Grammy-nominated 2017 album, “Got Soul.” (9 p.m. Thu., Varsity Theater, $30.)