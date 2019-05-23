Gearing up for the weekend? Here's your guide to the best Twin Cities concerts.

Terry Reid: This Brit rocker could have been the voice of Led Zeppelin, but he turned down the gig and instead became an influential hipster hero. Back in the day, he opened for the Rolling Stones, Cream and the original Fleetwood Mac. His songs have been recorded by Marianne Faithfull, Cheap Trick, REO Speedwagon, John Mellencamp, the Raconteurs and others. He even recorded with the Replacements. The seldom-seen singer-songwriter makes a rare Midwest solo appearance. Read an interview at startribune.com/music. (8 p.m. Fri., Cedar Cultural Center, Mpls., $25-$30)

The Parkway Pickoff: This inaugural battle of the bands with the Minnesota Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Association will feature eight young groups from around the Midwest competing for $3,000 in prizes; which could invalidate all those songs about hunger and poverty for the winner, but whatever. Performers include the Barley Jacks, Midwest Cowboys Ministries, the Minor Fall and Last Pick’d String Band. (7 p.m. Fri., Parkway Theater, Mpls., $10-$15.)

Memory Lanes Block Party: Always one of the first, coolest and most laid-back block parties of the season, the two-day bash opens Saturday with an eclectic hip-hop/R&B/Latino lineup led by all-star boom-bap ensemble Mixed Blood Majority (rappers Crescent Moon and Joe Horton with Lazerbeak), Machita, Lady Midnight, Nazeem & Spencer Joles, Malamanya with DJs Shannon Blowtorch and Fundo and more. Sunday’s punk and twang mix brings scuzz-rock greats Nashville Pussy back to town to join Guitar Wolf, Gully Boys, the Turbo A.C.’s, Toxenes and others. (3-10 p.m. Sat. & Sun., Memory Lanes parking lot, Mpls., all ages, $5.)

Soundset Pre-Party: The festival’s bookers once again make up for years of male-dominated lineups with a cool all-woman dance party led by local turntable master DJ Keezy and her Klituation crew, along with Salt-N-Pepa’s DJ Spinderella and guest vocalists Lady Midnight, Manchita, the Lioness, Mayda, K. Raydio and more. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, Mpls., $15.)

Mudhoney and Black Eyed Snakes: After going a decade between Minneapolis shows, the second or third greatest band of the legendary Seattle grunge scene has almost spoiled us with two riotously fun appearances already this decade in the parking lot of the now-demolished downtown Grumpy’s; and now this, Mudhoney’s first show of the new millennium in a real venue. It’s also the first with a new album, following last year’s release of the underrated, full-powered “Digital Garbage.” As if that’s not enough reason to line up and push in those earplugs, Mark Arm and the band lined up two can’t-miss opening acts for us: Toronto trio and fellow Sub Pop crankers Metz and Duluth’s Black Eyed Snakes, the blues-stomping moonlighting project of Low’s Alan Sparhawk. (8 p.m. Sat., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, eTix.com.)

Snarky Puppy: This Grammy-winning, 19-member collective with a flair for clever song titles can’t be classified musically. The Dallas-launched, Brooklyn-based group is essentially a jazzy instrumental jam band. But this year’s “Immigrance” album suggests a world travelogue, with visits to funk, fusion and different kinds of world music. Seemingly inspired by later period Steely Dan (minus the vocals), Snarky Puppy finds cool grooves and compelling melodies without flashy solos on tunes like “Bigly Strictness” and “Bad Kids to the Back.” But live, the vibe can change because these skilled players are very in the moment and extremely versatile. (8 p.m. Sat. Palace Theatre, St. Paul, $30-$35, etix.com)

Sun Ra Celebration: Officially dubbed “Cosmo Sun Connection,” this multifaceted tribute to the Chicago-via-Alabama free-jazz visionary and philosophical Afrofuturism pioneer Sun Ra will include music from various ensembles featuring singer Queen Drea and such well-known Minnesota music figures as Davu Seru, George Cartwright, Dameun Strange, Liz Draper, Charlie Parr and many more. Cosmic attire is encouraged. (8 p.m. Sat., Cedar Cultural Center, all ages, $15.)

Summer Bummer: Old-school American roots picker Mumblin’ Drew is taking over the underrated patio at Palmer’s for a classic, daylong West Bank pickathon also featuring performances by Papa John Kolstad, Orkestar Bez Ime, New Riverside Ramblers, Mike Guenther, the Bookhouse Trio and more. (2 p.m.-midnight Sat., Palmer’s Bar, 500 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., free.)

Shabby Road Orchestra: Two years after coming together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Sgt. Pepper’s,” this for-fun group of seriously talented Minnesota all-stars is now going to tackle “The White Album,” with the Honeydogs’ Adam Levy, Six Mile Grove’s Brandon Sampson, Bowie tribute leader John Eller, Peter Sands, Jacqueline Ultan, John Fields and many more. (8 p.m. Sat., Parkway Theater, $20-$25.)

Rahsaan Patterson: The veteran soul singer celebrates his 35th anniversary in the business with the new “Heroes & Gods,” his first album in nearly eight years. His intimate sound is a mix of old school and contemporary, with cuddly slow jams and fresh midtempo takes with mechanical rhythms. And he’s got the wherewithal to pull off Luther Vandross’ “Don’t You Know That” with appropriate élan. (7 & 9:30 p.m. Sat., Dakota, Mpls., $35-$50)

Sebadoh: When he’s not blowing sound systems with J. Mascis in Dinosaur Jr., Lou Barlow still leads his cult-loved, post-Dino-J fuzz-punk band on regular outings and now has a new album to tout. “Act Surprised” strongly echoes the group’s influential ’90s albums such as “Bakesale” and “Bubble & Scrape.” NYC noise-rock vets Flower and local shoegazers Waveless open. (9 p.m. Sat., Turf Club, $20.)

Elvin Bishop Big Fun: Forget about his big 1976 pop hit “Fooled Around and Fell in Love.” The original guitarist for the Paul Butterfield Blues Band is a bluesman through and through. He knows how to channel the blues into a protest song; “Something Smells Funky ’Round Here,” the title track of his trio’s 2018 album, addresses the White House in a pointed and playful way. (7 p.m. Wed., Dakota, $50-$70)

Lazy Scorsese: Now based in Minneapolis but formed around Winona, the hazily rocking quintet earned a buzz in the final Are You Local? contest in 2017 and has been making headway at area festivals and clubs since then. Now comes its full-length debut, “Inemuri,” named after the Japanese word for sleeping on the job. Part Phish-jammy and part Vampire Weekend-jangly, it’s a good reflection of the group’s heady, nature-y, philosophical brand of cosmic rock, with a light touch of jazz and a heavy dose of reverb. The Bad Man opens the release party. (8 p.m. May 30, 7th St. Entry, $10.)

Heliotrope Eleven: After a five-year absence that was never even close to being replaced by anything else, Rich Barlow’s three-day gathering of experimental, improv, drone, noise-rock and none-of-the-above music is back with a new home at Heart of the Beast Theater’s hub. The opening-day lineup May 30 includes old faves Paul Metzger and International Novelty Gamelan, plus Noise Quean Ant, IE, Food Team and more. Laters days include Dark Carnival, Comets Ov Cupid, ONO and American Cream. (May 30-June 1, Avalon Theater, 1500 E. Lake St., Mpls., $15/day, $30/three-day.)