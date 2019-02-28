I’m With Her: Featuring past favorites on “A Prairie Home Companion” and “Live From Here,” this instantly lovable new acoustic trio features Nickel Creek’s Sara Watkins, Texas throwback Sarah Jarosz and Boston area folkie Aoife O’Donovan. They were just named artist of the year at the International Folk Music Awards in Montreal following the release of their Rounder debut, “See You Around,” featuring tightly woven harmonies and lively string work. (8 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $35, first-avenue.com.)

Astralblak: The Twin Cities-based singer/rapper/producer collective previously known as ZuluZuluu snuck in a gem of a sophomore album at the end of 2018, “Seeds,” loaded with chilled-out grooves and falsetto-sweetened psychedelic R&B. They’re starting off 2019 newly touting the LP with a hometown party stacked with soulful innovators Lady Midnight and Sarah White and fiery rap duo Nazeem & Spencer Joles. (9 p.m. Fri., Fine Line Music Cafe, $12-$15.)

MN Bluegrass Winter Weekend: It’s not the scenic setting of most other bluegrass fests, but it’ll still be a warm weekend of old-timey picking with sets by the Middle Spunk Creek Boys, Mark Kreitzer Band and others on Friday, a Saturday lineup including the Po’ Rambling Boys, No Man’s String Band, Roe Family Singers, King Wilkie’s Dream and Curtiss & Loretta, plus a Sunday morning gospel show. (6 p.m. Fri., 10:30 a.m. Sat., 9:30 a.m. Sun., Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West, Plymouth, $20-$58, minnesotabluegrass.org.)

Jacksons and Commodores: A double shot of R&B royalty from the second wave of Motown. Although lead singer Lionel Richie left in ’82, the Commodores still boast cofounder William King and long-timers Walter Orange and J.D. Nicholas to deliver “Brick House,” “Nightshift” and “Easy.” The Jacksons — brothers Marlon, Jermaine, Tito and Jackie — revisit Jackson 5 classics (“ABC,” “I Want You Back”), post-Motown favorites (“Blame It on the Boogie,” “Shake Your Body”) and acknowledge Michael’s solo smashes (“Rock With You”). (8 p.m. Fri., Treasure Island Casino, Red Wing, $59 and up, 1-800-222-7077 or ticketmaster.com)

Lauren Daigle: It’s no surprise that this 27-year-old Christian star has crossed over to pop. She sounds like an Adele clone, with the same timbre, phrasing and hint of vibrato. It’s uncanny. The first three times I heard her hit “You Say” on KDWB, I thought it was Adele. Daigle, who just won two Grammys in Christian categories, follows pop formulas for big ballads, reggae-tinged medium-tempo tunes and upbeat songs like “Still Rolling Stones,” which evokes Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.” Daigle’s messages on her 2018 “Look Up Child” album are positive and searching, not overtly religious except for the closing song, which is an outlier in both content and sound. (7:30 p.m. Sat., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $27.50-$203. 1-800-982-2787 or ticketmaster.com)

The SteelDrivers: Originally fronted by country superstar Chris Stapleton, this 11-year-old progressive acoustic group has survived enough personnel changes to win a Grammy in bluegrass in 2016 and lots of fans. As co-founding fiddler Tammy Rogers puts it, “I liken us to what the Rolling Stones would sound like if they played banjos, fiddles and mandolins.” (8 p.m. Sat. Fitzgerald, $33-$45)

The Band Perry: This sibling trio is at a crossroads. After making a deserved splash in Nashville with “If I Die Young” and “Better Dig Two,” Kimberly Perry and her brothers have decided to explore pop. On their self-released 2018 EP “Coordinates,” they go for a generic electro-pop sound as if they’re trying to follow Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” blueprint. In concert, the Perrys, who were captivating as a country act, seem to be balancing both the new and old songs along with covers from the pop world. (8 p.m. Sat., Treasure Island Casino, $39 and up)

Las Cafeteras: After making a big impression at the Cedar last year on the GlobalFest Tour, this playful yet meaningful co-ed ensemble of Mexican American street buskers return with a unique sound that’s all their own — a mostly acoustic blend of borderland, Caribbean and African sounds along with a folk-troubadour mentality evident in their viral hit “If I Was President.” (8 p.m. Sat., Cedar Cultural Center, all ages, $18.)

Cowboy Mouth & Drivin’ N’ Cryin’: Fred LeBlanc’s rowdy New Orleans swamp-rock group of early-’90s “Jenny Says” fame is throwing a snowbound Mardi Gras-themed party with Kevn Kinney’s Southern-rocking DnC crew, who’ve sounded as strong as ever in recent years. Local second-line purists Jack Brass Band will add some legit NOLA party flavor. (8 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $22.)

Sharon Isbin: The celebrated classical guitarist from St. Louis Park will give a rare hometown solo recital in a benefit for the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous. The first guitarist to win a classical Grammy, Isbin has performed with nearly 200 orchestras, recorded more than 25 albums in various styles, and worked with an array of stars including Sting, Joan Baez and Stanley Jordan. A longtime New York resident who founded the guitar department at Juilliard School, Isbin has two more recordings on the docket: an album with the Pacifica Quartet in 2019 and Chris Brubeck’s Affinity: Concerto for Guitar & Orchestra due next year. (3 p.m. Sun. Bet Shalom Congregation, 13613 Orchard Rd., Minnetonka, $38-$42)

Al Church’s Cinematic Orchestra: The multi-faceted multi-instrumentalist kicks off a new series with some of his many musical friends at the newly revamped cinema house/music hall, featuring an original live score set to a classic movie the first Sunday of each month, starting with Fritz Lang’s 1927 silent classic “Metropolis.” (7:30 p.m. Sun., Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $10-$15.)

Melissa Manchester: A longtime Twin Cities favorite, the Grammy-winning singer/pianist brings not only “Midnight Blue” and her various movie theme songs but she’ll also feature material from her 2017 album, “The Fellas,” on which she interpreted selections associated with Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, Johnny Mathis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra. (6 & 8 p.m. Sun. Dakota, $35-$50)

James Blake: That pale guy with the pretty voice who sang alongside Travis Scott at the Grammy Awards, the Mercury Prize-winning British electronic-soul singer has also contributed writing and singing to Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar albums. Now he’s touring with a trio touting his own hip-hop-inspired but still mellow-cool fourth record, “Assume Form,” including his first Twin Cities date in almost six years. (8 p.m. Mon., Palace Theatre, $44-$69, eTix.com.)

J.D. Souther and Karla Bonoff: A-list writers in the heyday of Southern California rock who penned hits for the Eagles (“New Kid in Town”), Linda Ronstadt (“All My Life”) and others, Souther and Bonoff also enjoyed modest solo careers. He’s known for “You’re Only Lonely,” she for “Personally.” He’s done some acting, including a recurring role on “Nashville.” They’ve both headlined well-received shows at the Dakota in recent years, and they’re back sharing a bill for the first time, with choice stories to tell and well-known songs to sing. (7 p.m. Mon.-Wed., Dakota, Mpls., $50-$75, dakotacooks.com)

Teenage Fanclub: Record-store clerks and college-radio jockeys went gaga for this richly melodic Scottish fuzz-pop group’s 1991 album “Bandwagonesque,” and there’s still a timeless, Big-Star-meets-“Revolver” quality to their recent LPs for Merge. They’re touring without co-founder Gerard Love but with especially noteworthy, high-energy openers the Love Language, whose 2018 Merge record “Baby Grand” sounded like a new wavy Arcade Fire. (8 p.m. Mon., Varsity Theater, $22.)

Robyn: Even with a $60 ticket price, the Swedish electro-pop star sold out the Palace instantaneously. That’s both a sign of Scanadavian-heavy Minnesota’s affinity for the “Call Your Girlfriend” and “Dancing on My Own” hitmaker, but also for the widespread pent-up excitement over her first album in eight years, “Honey,” which is indeed very sticky but not too sweet. She’s been a blast at prior shows here. (7 p.m. Tue., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, sold out.)

Jacob Banks: Already big in Europe thanks to support from BBC’s Zane Lowe and his collaboration with Seeb, “What Do You Love,” this Nigerian-born British singer has a rugged, Joe Cocker-like howl and smooth, Bon Iver-style experimental ambience. Interscope just released his first album stateside, “Village.” (8 p.m. Wed., First Avenue, $22.)

Adrian Belew: He’s a guitar hero who spent 30 years with King Crimson, released 20 solo albums, toured with David Bowie and Frank Zappa, recorded with Talking Heads, Paul Simon, Nine Inch Nails and others, and designed guitars and instrument apps. This year, Belew has expanded his power trio to a quartet, featuring bassist Julie Slick, drummer Jordan Perlson and keyboardist Saul Zonana. (8 p.m. Wed. Fine Line, $25)