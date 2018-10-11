Ingrid Chavez: As part of the PRN Alumni Foundation’s second annual Funk ‘n’ Roll Weekend, Prince’s protegee from 1990’s “Graffiti Bridge” returns to town, for an acoustic set and listening party for her arty, poetic third album, “Memories of Flying.” (9 p.m. Fri. Prime 6, Mpls., $38-$150)

Keith Urban: One of Nashville’s most consistent hitmakers for the past 15 years, the singer/guitar hero is promoting this year’s “Graffiti U,” a not surprisingly slick collection with concessions to modern-pop sounds including EDM rhythms. Country radio rallied behind the album’s tune “Coming Home,” his collaboration with pop singer-songwriter Julia Michaels that samples Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried.” Opening is fast-rising country star Kelsea Ballerini, who is on a roll with such hits as “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Peter Pan” and “Legends.” (7:30 p.m. Sat. Target Center, Mpls., $65.50 - $95.50, axs.com)

Korda Showcase 4: The hip record label run by a collective of musicians, Korda is issuing its fourth compilation album with a party featuring a couple of back-from-hiatus favorites making timeless new music, the Hang-Ups and Ice Palace, as well as the late-’80s “MTV 120 Minutes” staples the Ocean Blue, regulars the Jim Ruiz Set and Starfolk and a new “Scandinavian beat” band, Runes av Vaskeri, led by Kinda Kinky’s Keith Patterson. (7:30 p.m. Fri., the Hook & Ladder, $12.)

MN Music Coalition’s Rock Gala 2018: An all-star house band and cast of singers will pick from an all-Minnesota playlist of hits to raise money for the state’s great nonprofit musicians resource center. Participants include Chan Poling, Curtiss A, Jonatha Brooke, Robert Wilkinson, John Munson and Annie Mack. (7:30 p.m. Fri., A-Mill Lofts, 315 SE Main St., Mpls., $35-$50, mnmusiccoalition.org.)

Hoopsnakes: In a benefit for Twin Cities soundman Dave Hill, veteran blues-rockers reunite for a rare appearance by Minneapolis singer/pianist Bruce McCabe and Florida-based guitarist Charlie Bingham. Other locals performing are gospel-inclined powerhouse Renee Austin and barroom mainstay Lisa Wenger. (8:30 p.m. Sat. the Medina, $20-$25.)

Zombie Pub Crawl: Relegated this year to northeast Minneapolis — those poor Nordeasters! — the annual boon to fake-blood manufacturers and Lyft drivers scaled back its music lineup to just two stages anchored by A$AP Ferg of the New York rap crew A$AP Mob, Australian EDM star Alison Wonderland and an oversized turntablist named DJ Diesel, whom the rest of the world knows as Shaquille O’Neal. Other names on the odd list include Twista, IDK, Robotaki, Cousin Stizz, Impaler and Jimmy2Times. (3-10 p.m. Sat., Hall’s Island and Grain Belt Complex, $39-$99.)

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters come to Xcel Energy Center on Thursday.

Jaedyn James & the Hunger: A young, high-energy, soulful belter who’s part Irma Thomas and Amy Winehouse with a groovy funk ’n’ soul big band akin to Sonny Knight’s Lakers, they’re touting the release of a new EP, “Outright,” which shows off their impressive range in just three songs, from the down-and-out title track to the aptly named blaster “Killin’ It.” Nick Jordan and the People Brothers open. (8 p.m. Sat., Bunker’s, $10.)

Chris Robinson Brotherhood: One of the mightiest rock ’n’ roll singers of the Gen-X era, the Black Crowes frontman has long since settled into his post-Crowes band’s loose and lively blend of Southern grooves, hazy jams and Dylan-esque rock. They typically play two sets and a few choice covers, and only sometimes do they throw in a Crowes tune or two. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $20.)

Holly Near: A leader in what was known in the 1970s as “women’s music,” the veteran singer-songwriter has been an social activist for many causes, a founder of a politically conscious indie record label and an actress, with credits including Broadway’s “Hair,” TV’s “Mod squad” and film’s “Slaugtherhouse Five.” She’s planning to release her 31st album this year. (8 p.m. Sat. the Cedar, $25-$28)

Rod Stewart: Has he told us lately that he’s healthy? We hope so. After postponing in August because of strep throat, the Rock Hall of Famer is headed here with Cyndi Lauper, a kindred veteran with a fun spirit and spiky hair. Don’t expect any standards from Sir Rod unless you’re thinking rock gems like “Maggie May” and “Stay with Me” are standards. He’ll also duet with the always colorful Lauper and offer a taste of his new album, “Blood Red Roses,” which is, at turns, energetic or sentimental. (7:30 p.m. Sun. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $35 and up, ticketmaster.com)

Kenny G: The smooth-jazz soprano saxophonist is known for his best-selling instrumental albums, curly hair and early investment in Starbucks. (7 p.m. Sun. Ames Center, $68-$98)

Twin Cities Fall Jazz Festival: The first-ever autumn event by the TC Jazz Fest folks has been moved indoors, with a nice mix of national names (Butch Miles, Nayo Jones) and local favorites (Butch Thompson, Connie Evingson, Debbie Duncan, Lucia Newell) on two stages. (1-8:30 p.m. Sun. Crooners, $35-$90.)

Billy F. Gibbons: The ZZ Top guitarist/singer may have changed sidemen for his new solo album, “Big Bad Blues,” but it’s pretty much from the same blues and boogie vein, with a fuller sound (including harmonica) and a looser, down-and-dirty barroom feel. The touring band includes second guitarist Austin Hanks and drummer Matt Sorum of Guns ‘N Roses fame. (8 p.m. Sun. Mystic Lake, $42.50-$62.50)

The Church: Australia’s elegant and moody ’80s rockers are back out marking the 30th anniversary of their best-known album, “Starfish,” which included the breakout hit “Under the Milky Way.” They’re playing it in its entirety, even though guitarist Marty Willson-Piper is no longer in the band to deliver his key cut, “Spark.” (8:30 p.m. Mon., Turf Club, sold out.)

Emmylou Harris: Last seen locally with duet partner Rodney Crowell three years ago, the Country Music Hall of Famer brings a jukebox full of Nashville hits, a sterling reputation as an interpretive stylist and artful Americana singer-songwriter, and a lifetime achievement Grammy, which she received this year. Set lists from her tour indicate that she cherry picks favorites from throughout her nearly 50-year recording career — from her days with Gram Parsons to her brilliant original recordings with producer Daniel Lanois. (7:30 p.m. Wed. Ordway, $48-$250, ordway.org)

Troye Sivan: The South African/Australian singer earned mad love from Taylor Swift, Sam Smith and LBGT groups in 2016 for “Wild,” “Happy Little Pill” and his viral YouTube videos, which positively depicted queer youths alongside positively addictive musical hooks. At 23, he is about to blow up on another level with his sophomore album, “Bloom,” one of this year’s most acclaimed pop albums, anchored by the singles “My! My! My!” and the Ariana Grande-accompanied “Dance to This” and boasting a savory blend of breathy, brooding ’80s new wave and light EDM. (7:30 p.m. Wed., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $35-$68, ticketmaster.com.)

Bettye LaVette: The veteran R&B stylist is touring behind her remarkable Dylan collection, “Things Have Changed,” one of the best albums of 2018. As she’s demonstrated for the past 15 years, she transforms every famous song she interprets. (7 p.m. Wed. the Dakota, $45-$50)

Gladys Knight: We lost the Queen of Soul this year but the Empress of Soul is going strong, at least judging by her Mystic Lake Casino appearance last year. With such classics as “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “If I Were Your Woman,” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me,” Knight arrives with a top-shelf repertoire of pop-soul. (7:30 p.m. Thu. Ordway, $58-$111)

The Foo Fighters: Fresh of their Nirvana-celebrating set at CalJam that went viral last weekend, Dave Grohl and his crew will play the final U.S. date on their Concrete and Gold Tour right here in St. Paul. Let’s hope it’s a best-for-last scenario, but it’s hard to imagine the Foo going any harder than they already did in their prior, 2½-hour marathon performances in town, including the 2015 date when Grohl blazed on even in a leg cast. Set lists have reached back to “I’ll Stick Around” and “Monkey Wrench” and included some classic covers. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Xcel Energy Center, 175 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, sold out.)