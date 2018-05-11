Bishop Briggs: There’s a big buzz about this British soul siren, who has toured with Coldplay and Kaleo and impressed on TV appearances with Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. Her just released debut album, “Scars on the Church,” shows the 25-year-old to be the most remarkable female soul singer to come out of the U.K. since Jessie J. Born Sarah McLaughlin, Briggs can wail and she can whisper — with decidedly soulful results. (8 p.m. Fri. First Avenue, sold out)

Alannah McCready: After serving as backup goalie for two of the Wisconsin Badgers’ championship hockey teams, this Blaine native bounced to New York and then Atlanta on her way to a budding career as a rocky country singer. She’s returning home to tout her second album, “Ricochet Heart,” which sounds equal parts Reba McEntire and Pat Benatar. (8 p.m. Sat., the Pourhouse, 10 S. 5th St., Mpls., $10.)

Jennifer Hudson: More of an actress than a recording artist these days, big-voiced J. Hud gives a rare concert performance as a benefit for the PACER Center, a Twin Cities nonprofit that helps children with disabilities. Here’s hoping that she performs her stunning 2017 single “Burden Down,” Prince’s “Purple Rain” (she did it on the 2016 BET Awards) and Bob Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin’” (she did it at the March for Our Lives this spring). Or maybe she’ll offer a taste of Aretha Franklin (she’s going to star in a biopic of the Queen of Soul) along with her signature “And I’m Telling You I’m Not Going” from “Dreamgirls.” (8 p.m. Sat. Minneapolis Convention Center, $75, pacer.org/benefit)

Brian Jonestown Massacre: A band whose chaotic existence and erratic frontman never would’ve suggested a lasting career during the ’90s, San Francisco’s psychedelic noisemakers have actually maintained a fairly stable run and put on some memorable, rib-rattling shows in recent years. Minneapolis’ own BJM-like throwback reverberators Chatham Rise open. (9 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, $20-$25.)

New Orleans Suspects: It’ll feel like Mardi Gras in May when this all-star NOLA funk-rock band returns with their bluesy pals in the Honey Island Swamp Band and the Radiators’ Camile Baudoin in tow, a co-booking with the local Krewe of Dads complete with a crawfish boil. (8:30 p.m. Sat., Hook & Ladder Theater, Mpls., $35-$30.)

Justin Townes Earle: The humorous but heart-tugging second-generation Nashville songwriter is on a solo/acoustic tour playing songs from last year’s folkier and poppier, Mike Mogis-produced album “Kids in the Street.” (8 p.m. Sat., Turf Club, sold out.)

Daryl Hall & John Oates perform Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.

The Breeders: It’s hard to knock Kim Deal for quitting the revived Pixies if it means getting back her other widely celebrated ’90s band. And the Breeders really are back. Their heyday lineup is fully in tact these days — including, of course, Kim’s ex-Twin Citian sister Kelley Deal — and the new album, “All Nerve,” comes close to matching the manic energy and loud/quiet/loud thrills of the group’s classic 1993 album “Last Splash.” The Chicago Reader’s favorite new local band Melkbelly opens. (8 p.m. Sun., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25-$30, eTix.com.)

Haim & Lizzo: It’ll only be the former’s second time in town and the latter’s first local show of the year when L.A. sister trio Haim and Minneapolis expat Lizzo settle in for a two-night St. Paul stand, part of a long tour for which the pop-rockers hand-picked the rising hip-hop soul star to be their opener. Haim’s second album, “Something to Tell You,” is more slick and harmonious but not quite as infectious as their breakout debut. Lizzo continues to expand the dance spectacle and body-image message of her live show while we await a new album from her. (7 p.m. Mon. & Tue., Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul, sold out.)

Arturo Sandoval: The great Cuban-American jazz trumpeter has won 10 Grammys, one Emmy and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Next week he’ll drop “Ultimate Duets,” his collaboration with Pharrell Williams, Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, Al Jarreau and others. (7 & 9 p.m. Mon. Dakota, $30-$50.)

Shania Twain: She established herself in the ‘90s as one of the biggest forces in country music by being a speak-her-mind feminist set to a booming beat. A few weeks ago, she told a British interviewer that she would have voted for Donald Trump but she’s not a U.S. citizen. That statement has received more attention than her 2017 comeback album, “Now,” which lacked the effervescence of her heyday music. Set lists for her tour indicate that the music is more “then” than “Now.” (7:30 p.m. Tue. Xcel Energy Center, tickets start at $29.50 )

Lynne Arriale: This month, the well schooled Milwaukee-reared, Jacksonville-based jazz pianist released an excellent album, “Give Us These Days,” with a rhythm section from the Netherlands, where the disc was recorded. On her 14th album, her playing is at turns intense, lyrical, passionate and always expressive as she offers six original compositions plus treatments of “Woodstock,” “Let It Be” and Tom Waits’ “Take It with Me.” In the Twin Cities, Arriale will be accompanied by bassist Chris Bates and drummer Cory Healy. (7:30 p.m. Tue. Dunsmore Room at Crooners, $25)

Marian Hill: Thanks in large part to the viral hits “One Time” and “Got It,” Philadelphia’s quirky electro-pop singer/producer duo of Samantha Gongol and Jeremy Lloyd has risen fast from only playing 7th Street Entry two years ago. Their sophomore album, “Unusual,” arrives Friday with a fuller and more soulful sound. (7 p.m. Wed., Palace Theatre, all ages, $31.50.)

Hall & Oates and Train: This is an odd cross-generational double-bill of radio favorites who had big starts, stops and huge comebacks. Rock Hall of Famers Daryl Hall and John Oates made their mark in the ‘70s with the blue-eyed soul of “She’s Gone” before becoming ‘80s mainstays with such synth rockers as “Out of Touch” and “Maneater.” After scoring with “Meet Virginia” in 1998 and “Drops of Jupiter” in 2001, Train chugged along before catching steam in 2009 with “Hey, Soul Sister” and “Marry Me.” Kandace Springs, a singer-pianist embraced by Prince, opens. (7 p.m. Wed. Xcel Energy Center, tickets start at $52.50 )

Hinds: Four young women from Madrid who sound like they could have came out of New York’s early-’00s rock scene, the quartet is back in America touting their playful, poppy but sleazily rocking second album for Mom + Pop, “I Don’t Run.” Their already fun live show should be even wilder this time. (8 p.m. Wed., 7th Street Entry, $15-$17.)

David Byrne: Singing to quirky rhythm tracks created by Brian Eno, the always quirky Byrne crafts a skewed, perhaps ironic, vision on this year’s “American Utopia.” He even offers a canine’s view on the track “Dog’s Mind.” Overall, Byrne’s “Utopia” is more puzzling than reassuring but at least we’re assured of dancing in his world. Last seen with the equally arty St. Vincent in 2012 at the State Theatre, Byrne is touring with a set list that includes several Talking Heads tunes plus some surprise covers. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-next Fri. Orpheum Theatre, $61.50-$179)

Anderson East: He may be best known for being Miranda Lambert’s boyfriend on the rebound after her marriage to Blake Shelton. But the raspy voiced Southern soul singer impresses on this year’s horn-punctuated “Encore,” his second major-label release. (8:30 p.m. Thu. First Avenue, $17-$20.)

10,000 Maniacs: The bookish Gen X darlings of “These Are Days” fame carried on following the 2000 death of guitarist Rob Buck and the 1993 departure of Natalie Merchant, with former backup singer Mary Ramsey long settled in as singer. Should be a good fit for one of Minnesota’s most beautiful old theaters. (7 p.m. Thu., Sheldon Theatre, Red Wing, $30-$60.)