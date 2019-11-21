Ronnie Milsap and Booker T. Jones: These blasts from the past are playing back-to-back nights at the oldies-loving Medina Entertainment Center. Grammy-winning crossover star Milsap brought a soulfulness to country music with his 35 No. 1 hits including “Stranger in My House,” “Smoky Mountain Rain” and “Any Day Now.” Organ master Jones landed in the Rock Hall of Fame thanks to such instrumental classics as “Green Onions” with Booker T. & the MG’s, but he’s also been a successful songwriter (“Born Under a Bad Sign”), sideman (Otis Redding, Neil Young) and solo artist (backed by the likes of Questlove, Drive-By Truckers and Gary Clark Jr. on recent records). Jones explains it all in his new memoir “Time Is Tight: My Life, Note by Note,” published last month. (Milsap: 7:30 p.m. Fri., $37-$54. Jones: 8 p.m. Sat., $35-$49; medinaentertainment.com)

Anthony Hamilton: The versatile North Carolina soul man has been featured on recordings by Nas, Jill Scott, Big K.R.I.T. and Gorillaz, among others, as well as six albums of his own, including 2016’s “What I’m Feelin’ ” and the soundtrack to “Django Unchained.” (8 p.m. Fri., Mystic Lake Casino, $35 and up)

Charlie Parr: After digging in against depression on his last album and licking wounds from a skateboarding accident that laid him up for months, Minnesota’s widely celebrated acoustic folk/blues picker sounds healed and hopeful on his latest release for Red House Records. The eponymously titled collection includes some fine new originals plus reworkings of his older tunes “Jubilee” and “Cheap Wine” and covers by two of his heroes, Spider John Koerner and the late Grant Hart. The two-night release party continues with an electric set. (8 p.m. Fri., Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $20-$25, thecedar.org.)

ABBAsolutely Fab: A real winner-takes-it-all double booking finds the local tribute band — a fun side hustle by singers Katy Vernon and Jenny Russ — performing alongside a screening of the original “Mamma Mia!” movie. The live music comes first. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Parkway Theater, Mpls., $14.)

Elvis Costello: The iconoclastic Rock Hall of Famer is calling his 2019 fall outing the Just Trust Tour because he wants his fans to trust that he’ll play many of their favorites. If last year’s concert at Northrop — one of Costello’s most satisfying ever in the Twin Cities — is any indication, we trust that he’ll deliver, whether it’s winners from last year’s underappreciated “Look Now” or classics from his 1977 debut “My Aim Is True.” Always highly recommended. (8 p.m. Sat., State Theatre, Mpls., $54-$134)

Schoolboy Q: Like a lot of the West Coast rap pioneers he emulates, the one-time gang member has grown wiser and more contemplative after turning 30 and losing his pal Mac Miller. “Crash Talk,” the Los Angeles rapper’s long-awaited follow-up to his breakout album “Blank Face,” is still feisty and a lot of fun, though, and with Travis Scott’s rhyme-slinging Canadian cohort Nav opening for him on tour, Q had better show a lot of fire again in concert. (8 p.m. Sat., the Armory, 600 S. 5th St., Mpls., all ages, $37-$79, ticketmaster.com.)

Mexico's Rodrigo y Garbiela hit the State fresh off releasing acoustic guitar reworkings of Metallica and Slayer tunes.

Chris Janson: Fresh from blowing his harmonica at the CMA Awards during a tribute to Kris Kristofferson, Janson will sing his own hits, including “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink” and the new “Good Vibes” from his just-released third album, “Real Friends.” With the duo Thompson Square. (8 p.m. Sat., Treasure Island Casino, $39 and up)

Rodrigo y Gabriela: Acoustic guitar masters Rodrigo Sanchez and Gabrie a Quintero have long incorporated metallic touches alongside the flamenco, gypsy jazz and classical influences in their fun live shows. They’re going full-on metal with an upcoming EP coming out Black Friday featuring interpretations of Metallica, Slayer and Megadeth classics. The Mexico City natives also dropped in an epic remake of Pink Floyd’s “Echoes” on their EP issued earlier this year, “Mettavolution,” the focal point of their current tour. Scottish author/songwriter David Keenan opens. (7:30 p.m. Sun., State Theatre, Mpls., $30-$65, ticketmaster.com)

Leo Kottke: What’s more entertaining: His quirky humor or his intricate guitar work? Doesn’t matter. It’s always a joy to share Thanksgiving with this Minneapolis guitar hero, who typically takes to his hometown stage only once a year. He invariably surprises with opening acts; this time it’s the duo of ace guitarist Albert Lee and music raconteur Peter Asher, known for his 1960s duo Peter & Gordon. (7:30 p.m. Mon., Guthrie Theater, Mpls., $45-$75)

Poliça: Sidelined by a broken back last winter, Channy Leaneagh and her pulsating, doubly rhythmic Minneapolis band are getting their stage legs back and road-testing new tunes with a series of Midwest dates ahead of the Jan. 31 release of their new album, “When We Stay Alive.” (8 p.m. Tue. & 9 p.m. Wed., 7th St. Entry, sold out)

Bobby Rush: After headlining the Bayfront Blues Fest this summer, the 85-year-old blues legend is swinging back through Minnesota for an intimate solo show in which he handles guitar, harmonica and vocal duties, and his foot is the rhythm section. It’s how he got started back in Pine Bluff, Ark., before heading off to Memphis and then Chicago and running astride with Muddy Waters, Jimmy Reed and Etta James. He’s one of the last of the era. (7 p.m. Wed., Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$40, dakotacooks.com)

Nancy Harms: The Minnesota-reared, Brooklyn-based jazz singer decided to create an album of original material inspired by women in her life. “She” finds Harms in a pop-soul mode singing about friends and relatives who’ve overcome obstacles like addiction, abuse and blindness. She’s at her best when she’s jazzy on “Oslo” and the lone cover, Renee Rosnes’ “All But You.” (7 p.m. Wed., Crooners, Fridley, $25-$35)

Ike Reilly Assassination: How did a former hotel doorman and his rogue band from Libertyville, Ill., wind up with one of the longest-running annual gigs at the Midwest’s most storied rock venue? About time to find out if you don’t already know. The 17th installment follows last year’s playfully biting and bluesier album “Crooked Love.” Southside Desire and the Red Daughters will pay tribute to Reilly’s tragically lost crew member Trevor Engelbrektson in the opening slots, also with newcomers the Velvet Nines. (7:30 p.m. Wed., First Avenue, $20-$22.)

The Big Wu’s Drinksgiving: Minnesota’s resilient, Grateful Dead-loving jammers sounded fresh and as fun as ever on their first album in 15 years, “We Are Young We Are Old,” issued last winter. They’re keeping up this old Thanksgiving tradition with twangier cohorts the White Iron Band and free pie, too. (9:30 p.m. Wed., Cabooze, $12-$15.)