Cold War Kids: The Los Angeles rock band that first broke out with the snaky 2006 single "Hang Me Up to Dry" has changed its lineup and sonic makeup in the years since, but fans have largely stood by along the way. Their recent radio hit "Complainer" and new album "New Age Norms" spotlights their more upbeat sound even as frontman Nathan Willet's howl has remains as distinctive as ever. New York synth-pop openers Overcoats have a modest buzz building around their single "The Fool." (9 p.m. Fri., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $22-$30, first-avenue.com.)

Barbaro: The Winona, Minn.-rooted neo-bluegrass quartet homes in on its own unique brand of rootsy acoustic music on its new album, "Dressed in Roses," which is dressed in elegant yet understated violin and banjo parts alongside singer/guitarist Kyle Shelstad's Mumford-meets-Paul Simon type of songwriting. Milwaukee's Chicken Wire Empire and local folk bloomer Humbird open the release party. (8 p.m. Fri., Cedar Cultural Center, all ages, $10-$15.)

Sean Anonymous: A tradition that dates way back to the old Dinkytowner hip-hop incubator 13 years ago, the punky, freestyling Minneapolis rapper's birthday party once again promises to celebrate community and controlled chaos as much as getting older. He's performing with a new live band, featuring members of More Than Lights and Useful Jenkins, and hosting an "all-star AutoTune karaoke pop-up" with some of his fellow rappers. Metasota opens. (9 p.m. Fri., 7th St. Entry, $10-$15.)

ELnO: After retiring their Jeff Lynne wigs for an extended hiatus, the members of this fun-loving but musically serious local tribute band are regrouping to mark the band's 15th anniversary while also still riding the high of last summer's long-overdue return of Lynne & Co. to Xcel Center. (9 p.m. Fri., Ballentine Uptown VFW, Mpls, $17-$20.)

Stolyette: Musical couple Irene Ruderman and Ben Clark combined their own unique brands of creative output — her Björk- and Yoko Ono-like vocal experimentation and poetry in her native Russian tongue, his surrealistic electronic soundscapes with Votel — into one of the Twin Cities' most dazzingly uncategorizable bands. Their new album, "Mach," takes on more post-punk influence and wildly mixed tempos with co-production by Polica/Gayngs guru Ryan Olson. Polica singer Channy Leaneagh's new group with Mina Moore, Ringing Bell, opens the release party alongside the Nunnery. (8:30 p.m. Sat., 7th St. Entry, $10-$12.)

Malamanya: The eclectic and energetic Minneapolis ensemble has turned its January gig into an annual winter warm-up, as its blend of Cuban and other Caribbean roots music serves to remind how well the Cedar's wooden floor makes for dancing. Local openers Curandero offer a modern spin on indigenous Latin American sounds. (8 p.m. Sat., Cedar Cultural Center, all ages, $10-$12.)

– the real-life Gary Grice has dropped some of his crew's better solo albums. Most notably: "Liquid Swords," his dense, dark and grimy, RZA-produced 1995 debut, which he's celebrating with a 25th anniversary tour accompanied by DJ Symphony. Local rappers Juice Lord and Kaleem the Dream open. (8 p.m. Sun., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $30-$45, eTix.com)

Mike Gordon: After the annual New Year's Eve run at Madison Square Garden with his famous band, the Phish bassist has hit the road with his own eponymous quintet of 11 years. The players exchange ideas via email before they hit the studio or the road. In fact, they're working on a new album, a followup to 2017's almost prog-rock "OGOGO." Don't be surprised if Gordon tries out a few new numbers. (8 p.m. Sun. Varsity, $29.50 and up)

Rex Orange County: Whether you consider him angsty emo folk or bedroom pop, the self-taught British popster, aka 21-year-old Alexander O'Connor, has gained a sizable fanbase, via Spotify and by working with Randy Newman and Tyler the Creator. He landed a deal with RCA for "Pony," his third and most polished album. Standouts include the heavily orchestrated, Rufus Wainwright-lite "It's Not the Same Anymore" and "Never Had the Balls," on which he shows more fortitude than ever before. (7:30 p.m. Sun. the Palace, sold out)

Badi Assad: The classically trained Brazilian guitarist has showcased her chops on her own records and in a jazzy combination with John Abercrombie and Larry Coryell. But she's also interpreted pop tunes such as U2's "One" and Bjork's "Bachelorette." Assad's latest album, "Hatched," features three original compositions and Mumford & Sons' "Little Lion Man" slowed to a Brazilian vibe and Lorde's "Royals" recast, without a bass, into a Carnival-like romp. (7:30 p.m. Tue. Crooners, $30-$35)

Joyann Parker and Lori Dokken: Pianist/singer Dokken has been a Twin Cities fixture for years, with a facility in a variety of styles. Relative newcomer Parker has made a name for herself the past few years with both her spot-on Patsy Cline tribute as well as her original Joplinesque blues-rock. The first-time pairing of these two powerhouse should produce some musical sparks. (7:30 p.m. Wed. Crooners, $15)

Wesley Stace/John Wesley Harding: After adopting the Dylan-ized name of the Texas gunslinger on his way to a Sire Records deal and alternative radio and MTV "120 Minutes" play in the early-'90s, British singer/songwriter Stace went back to his birth name for a series of well-received novels starting in 2005. Now he's cheekily paying tribute to his former rocker self on a tour named after his 2017 album for Yep Roc, titled "Wesley Stace's John Wesley Harding," which he recorded at Flowers Studio with the Jayhawks for backers and the late Ed Ackerson at the console. Should be a witty and heartwarming affair. Fellow tunesmith-turned-author Dylan Hicks opens. (7:30 p.m. Wed., the Hook & Ladder Theater, Mpls., $20-$25.)

Afro Cuban All Stars: Co-creator of the Buena Vista Social Club with Ry Cooder, Juan de Marcos leads this mini-orchestra in a festive exploration of all kinds of Cuban music, including bolero, rumba and salsa. Call this a much-needed heat wave. Bring your dancing shoes. (7 & 9:30 p.m. Thu. Dakota, $35-$50)

Mandolin Orange: The North Carolina Americana/folk duo of Emily Frantz and Andrew Marlin specializes in sad songs, as evidenced on their sixth and latest album, "Tides of a Teardrop." He plays mandolin and banjo, she fiddle and guitar, and they both sing. They deliver graceful tunes, gorgeous harmonies and an Appalachian elegance. Perfect for fans of both "The Grand Ole Opry" and "Live from Here." (8 p.m. Thu. the Palace, $27.50-$30)

Poppy: The Los Angeles-based, 25-year-old avant-pop artist is like a bizarre cross between Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Tammy Faye Baker and an anime character with her YouTube-led blend of industrial and metallic electro-pop, bright and bizarre fashion and cultish religion. She's touting her just-dropped third album, "I Disagree." (6 p.m. Thu., Amsterdam Bar & Hall, sold out.)

Acoustic Bowie: The ringleader of First Ave's continually popular Rock For Pussy tributes, John Eller, is working with wowie-zowie rocker Chris Perricelli of Little Man fame and some of their other show's participants on this stripped-down and more solemn tribute to David Bowie, postponed from his birthday earlier this month. (8 p.m. Thu., the Hook & Ladder, $15-$20.)