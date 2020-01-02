Whiskey Junction Funky Sweater Party IX: ‘Ugly’ is in the eye of the beer-holder, er, beholder at this holiday party holdout, which boasts a highly danceable lineup with local rock and funk bands Mikel Wright & the Wrongs, New Sound Underground and Purple Funk Metropolis. (8 p.m. Fri., the Whiskey, 901 Cedar Av. S., Mpls., $10-$12)

Keith Sweat: The 1980s/‘90s new jack swing star is still making new music, having dropped four albums in the ‘10s, including 2018’s “Playing for Keeps.” When he tries to sound trendy, he misfires but he still shows his way with new old-school ballads like “Bae Bae.” Nevertheless, expect him to focus on his hits including “I Want Her,” “Make You Sweat” and “Make It Last Forever.” (8 p.m. Fri. Mystic Lake Casino, $39 and up)

Rachael Kilgour: Duluth’s celebrated grassroots folk singer doesn’t perform enough in the Twin Cities, in part because she’s often out and about in the rest of the country — especially after her ode to same-sex love, “Holy We Are,” made a Rolling Stone list of best country songs last year. She’s workshopping songs from a new album based on her dad, for which she just won a state arts grant. Navajo Nation-raised tunesmith Laura Hugo opens. (9 p.m. Sat., Turf Club, 1601 University Av. S., St. Paul, $15-$17, eTix.com)

Charlie Parr: Two of Minnesota’s best-loved and hardest-touring roots music acts are once again staying put in the coldest month of the year for residency gigs at one of the warmest music rooms around, starting with Duluth folk/blues hero Parr. He kicks off four Sundays in a row, fresh off a varied and vibrant eponymous album that includes loving remakes of Grant Hart’s “2541” and Spider John Koerner’s “Running Jumping Standing Still.” A “surprise guest” opens Week 1. (8 p.m. Sun., Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $12-$14)

The Cactus Blossoms: Twangy harmonizers the Cactus Blossoms follow Parr to the Turf for four blue Mondays at the club where they cut their teeth and are emblazoned in mosaic on the outside wall. Brothers Page Burkum and Jack Torrey spent the year touting their second studio album, “Easy Way,” with an adventurously neo-twangy band anchored by guitarists Tyler Burkum and Jacob Hanson. Their residency gigs usually find them revisiting classics and trying out new stuff. Different openers each week start with Dusty Heart, the country duo featuring Barbara Jean and Molly Dean. (8 p.m. Mon., Turf Club, $22-$25)

Humbird’s Humdinger: Folky and fantastical Minneapolis singer/songwriter Siri Undlin and her bandmates Pat Keen and Peter Quirsfeld took flight as Humbird in 2019 after issuing the cohesive debut album “Pharmakon,” featuring songs inspired by Undlin’s travels and studies in northern Europe. They intentionally aim to be far less cohesive during a Icehouse residency, spread over four Tuesdays in January, where they’ll try out new songs and sprinkle in covers, with an eclectic set of openers each week. The first week features Ian George & the Well and the Irish-music duo of dancer Anna Lethert and fiddler Danny Diamond. (9 p.m. Tue., Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls., $8-$10, icehousempls.com)

Radio K’s Gigawatt Series: In the vein of the Best New Band Nights that energized the Entry in the ’80s and ’90s, University of Minnesota student station Radio K is hosting a new Sunday night Gigawatt residency series in January to spotlight exciting, young and/or experimental acts. Week 1 is an ambient affair featuring dream-pop group Sister Species, droning synth-rock band IE and sonic collagist Iceblink. Future weeks include Sass, Buildings, the Controversial Skinny Pill and Dr. Goon. (8 p.m. Sun., 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $7, first-avenue.com)

Jerry Bergonzi Quartet: After Paul Desmond died, Bergonzi took over the saxophone chair in Dave Brubeck’s combo. Over the years, the prolific tenor saxophonist has recorded more than 40 jazz albums under his own name, including 2019’s “Seven Rays.” In addition, he’s been a longtime educator at the New England Conservatory of Music. (7 & 9 p.m. Mon., Crooners, Fridley, $25)

Celebrating the Irv Williams Fellowship: The wonderful jazz saxophonist, who died last month at age 100, was not only a standout musician of long standing, but an educator. MacPhail Center for Music has honored Mr. Smooth with the Irv Williams Fellowship. A fundraiser for this scholarship will feature MacPhail Faculty Jazz Combo (Christopher Rochester, Michael Cain, Jacob Dodd, Greg Byers and L.A. Buckner) and student group the Dakota Combo. (7 p.m. Mon., Dakota, Mpls., $30-$40)

Atom String Quartet: Don’t expect Beethoven or Brahms when this Polish group takes the stand. They’re jazz players who embrace improvisation, while also drawing on folk music as well as the work of contemporary classical composers. (7 p.m. Tue., Dakota, $35-$45.)

The Gospel According to Elvis: Mick Sterling, the king of tributes in the Twin Cities, will honor the King’s 84th birthday by exploring the spiritual side of Elvis Presley’s vast catalog. (7 p.m. Wed., Dakota, $15-$25).

Le Vent du Nord: Proudly declaring themselves progenitors of the “progressive Francophone folk movement,” this accordion-, violin- and hurdy-gurdy-fueled roots music quintet from Saint-Antoine-sur-Richelieu in Quebec just earned a Canadian Folk Music Award nomination with its 2019 album “Territories” and is venturing to warmer territories on tour in January. Local Turkish and Balkan folk trio Uskudar Eclectic opens. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Cedar Cultural Center, all ages, Mpls., $18-$22)