Other shootings by Twin Cities area law enforcement

Archer Amorosi, 16, died of multiple gunshots fired by Carver County sheriff's deputies after a standoff outside his Chanhassen home on July 13. A preliminary investigation said he had a handgun-style BB gun and hatchet when he was shot.

Thurman Blevins Jr., 31, shot by two Minneapolis police officers June 23 after a 911 caller reported an intoxicated person was firing a gun. Blevins, who was armed, was shot while running away from police.

Phumee Lee, 28, was shot by St. Paul police Oct. 5, 2017, after they received a 911 call from his wife saying her husband fired two shots at home. Police killed Lee on the street after they said he pointed a gun at them.

Ronald Klitzka, 62, was shot by New Hope police on Nov. 10, 2017, after Klitzka fired at them from his Crystal home.

Justine Ruszczyk Damond, 40, was shot by a Minneapolis police officer July 15, 201,7 in an alley after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

Darren Jahnke, 47, was shot by a Ramsey County Sheriff's deputy April 16, 2017, after disarming an officer during a scuffle in a camper parked in Vadnais Heights.

Cordale Handy, 29, was shot by St. Paul officers who were investigating a possible domestic violence complaint. Handy was shot on March 15, 2017, after police said they saw him carrying a gun while walking his dog.

Raul Marquez-Heraldes, 50, was shot by Minneapolis officers April 4, 2017, after they found him stabbing another person.

Philando Castile, 32, was shot by a St. Anthony police officer on July 6, 2016, during a traffic stop.

Eugene Smith, 29, was shot by a St. Paul police officer on May 26, 2016, after police entered his home during an investigation, and said Smith shot at them.

Jaffort Smith, 33, was shot by St. Paul police May 9, 2016, after they said they saw him shoot a woman and run.

