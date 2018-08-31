WILLIAM KENT KRUEGER: "Desolation Mountain." 6:30 p.m. Tue. River Falls Library, 140 Union St., River Falls, Wis.

KATHLEEN E. ALLEN: "Leading From the Roots." 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

DAVID MURA: "A Stranger's Journey." 7 p.m. Thu. The Loft at Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls.

DIANNA E. ANDERSON: "Problematic." 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

RANDYMARY DEROSIER: "The Dark Side of Key West" and "Dyslexia." 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.

KATE DICAMILLO AND HARRY BLISS: "Good Rosie!" 3 p.m. Sat. Open Book, 1011 Washington Av. S., Mpls.

WILLIAM REICHARD AND ELLEN LANSKY: "The Night Horse" and "Suburban Heathens." 5 p.m. next Sun. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.