POETRY READING: 2 p.m. today. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul.

JAMES GORDON: "The Transformation." 4 p.m. Mon. Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs, University of Minnesota, 301 19th Av. S., Mpls.

ABBY COOPER: "Friend or Fiction." 6:30 p.m. Tue. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

J.A. JANCE: "Sins of the Fathers." 6:30 p.m. Tue. Stafford Library, 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury.

JASON WALZ: "Last Pick: Born to Run." 6:30 p.m. Wed. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

MARGARET RENKL: "Late Migrations." 7 p.m. Wed. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.

OLA LARSMO: "Swede Hollow." Talk at 1 p.m. Wed., launch party at 7 p.m. Wed., American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Av. S., Mpls.; walking tour of St. Paul's East Side followed by a reading, 4:30 p.m. Thu., East Side Freedom Library, 1105 Greenbrier St., St. Paul.

DACRE STOKER: "Dracula: The Un-Dead." 7 p.m. Thu. Northtown Library, 711 NE. County Road 10, Blaine.

M.K. COOK: "Beyond the Walls of Wonderland." 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.

TWIN CITIES BOOK FESTIVAL: A day filled with authors, storytellers, publishers, booksellers, children's activities, a large book fair and book displays. 10 a.m. Sat. Eco Experience, Progress Center, State Fairgrounds, Cosgrove St. and Randall Av., Falcon Heights.

HEATHER THOMPSON BUUM: "With Mirth and Laughter." 11 a.m. Sat. The Eggroll Queen Cafe, 1579 N. Hamline Av., Falcon Heights.

DAVID TREUER: "The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee." Advance registration required. 2 p.m. next Sun. Minnesota History Center, 345 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

ETHNA MCKIERNAN: "Swimming With Shadows." 7 p.m. next Sun. Celtic Junction, 836 Prior Av., St. Paul.