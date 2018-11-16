THOMAS PEACOCK: "Beginnings." 3 p.m. today. Birchbark Books, 2115 W. 21st St., Mpls.; 7 p.m. Mon., Magers and Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
READINGS BY WRITERS: Celebrating the work of Bob Dylan. With Tim Nolan, Joyce Sutphen, Katrina Vandenberg and others. 7:30 p.m. Tue. University Club, 420 Summit Av., St. Paul.
POETS OF THE CITY: With Frank Sentwali, Antwon Wallace, Tiyo Siyolo and others. 7 p.m. Fri. $12-$15; tickets at vitalculture.com. Prime 6, 609 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
