MARY FILLMORE: "An Address in Amsterdam." 10 a.m. today. Talmud Torah of St. Paul, 768 S. Hamline Av., St. Paul.
DORIS RUBENSTEIN: "The Journey of a Dollar." 11 a.m. today. Half Price Books, 7600 W. 150th St., Apple Valley. PATTY COSTELLO: "Catalina and the King's Wall." Noon today. A Cupcake Social, 3800 28th Av. S., Mpls.
ROBERT HUNTER: "Relapse: A Love Story." Noon today. Chapter 2 Books, 226 Locust St., Hudson, Wis.
JOAN HICKS BOONE: "The Best Girl." 2 p.m. today. Barnes & Noble Har Mar Mall, 2100 N. Snelling Av., Roseville.
MICHAEL ONDAATJE: In conversation with Louise Erdrich. "Warlight." 7 p.m. Mon. Plymouth Congregational Church, 1900 Nicollet Av. S., Mpls.
ANTHONY BUKOSKI: "Head of the Lakes." 7 p.m. Mon. Magers & Quinn, Mpls.
PRAIRIE POETS & PRESS: Opening of exhibit from Upper Midwest Literary Archives, with James Lenfestey, Freya Manfred, Garrison Keillor and others. 5:30 p.m. Tue. Elmer L. Andersen Library, 222 21st Av. S., Mpls.
CARY GRIFFITH: "Gunflint Burning." 7 p.m. Wed. SubText Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.
SUSAN CUSHMAN: "The Wait." 7 p.m. Wed. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Av. S., Mpls.
SUSAN BARTLETT FOOTE: "The Crusade for Forgotten Souls." 6 p.m. Thu. Anoka County Historical Society, 2135 3rd Av. N., Anoka.
TERRY SWANSON: "Elaine Goodale Eastman." 7 p.m. Thu. Roseville Library, 2180 N. Hamline Av., Roseville.
JEFFREY BURTON: "The Eulogist." 1 p.m. Sat. Chapter 2 Books, 226 Locust St., Hudson, Wis.
LAUREN FRECKLES: "Babbling Beth the Story Chef." 2 p.m. Sat. Barnes & Noble Calhoun Village, 3216 W. Lake St., Mpls.
E. EERO: "Tsu and the Outliers." 5 p.m. next Sun. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.