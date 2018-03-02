THERESE PRESTON MARSZALEK: "40 Days." 1 p.m. today. The Artsy Jewel, 307 12th Av. S., Buffalo, Minn.
FITZFIRST@FOUR: A discussion on F. Scott Fitzgerald's work. 4 p.m. today. University Club, 420 Summit Av., St. Paul.
MARYN MCKENNA: "Big Chicken." 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
CHLOE BENJAMIN: "The Immortalists." 7 p.m. Wed. Barnes & Noble, Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina.
JUDY MCCONNELL: "Dreamhouse." 7 p.m. Wed. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., St. Paul.
SHELLEY TOUGAS: "Laura Ingalls Is Ruining My Life." 10:30 a.m. Wed. Hudson Area Library, 700 1st St., Hudson, Wis.
LARS KEPLER: "The Sandman." 7 p.m. Thu. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.
MAYA DUSENBERY: "Doing Harm." 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
HARMON LEON: "Meet the Deplorables." 7 p.m. Fri. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av., Mpls.
LAURA CHILDS: "Plum Tea Crazy." Noon Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.
MARY STRAND: "Pride, Prejudice, and Push-Up Bras." 1 p.m. Sat. Chapter 2 Books, 226 Locust St., Hudson, Wis.
JAMES TUCKER: "Next of Kin." 1 p.m. Sat. Maple Plain Library, 5184 Main St. E., Maple Plain.
