THERESE PRESTON MARS­ZALEK: "40 Days." 1 p.m. today. The Artsy Jewel, 307 12th Av. S., Buffalo, Minn.

FITZFIRST@FOUR: A discussion on F. Scott Fitzgerald's work. 4 p.m. today. University Club, 420 Summit Av., St. Paul.

MARYN MCKENNA: "Big Chicken." 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

CHLOE BENJAMIN: "The Immortalists." 7 p.m. Wed. Barnes & Noble, Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina.

JUDY MCCONNELL: "Dreamhouse." 7 p.m. Wed. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., St. Paul.

SHELLEY TOUGAS: "Laura Ingalls Is Ruining My Life." 10:30 a.m. Wed. Hudson Area Library, 700 1st St., Hudson, Wis.

LARS KEPLER: "The Sandman." 7 p.m. Thu. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

MAYA DUSENBERY: "Doing Harm." 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

HARMON LEON: "Meet the Deplorables." 7 p.m. Fri. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av., Mpls.

LAURA CHILDS: "Plum Tea Crazy." Noon Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

MARY STRAND: "Pride, Prejudice, and Push-Up Bras." 1 p.m. Sat. Chapter 2 Books, 226 Locust St., Hudson, Wis.

JAMES TUCKER: "Next of Kin." 1 p.m. Sat. Maple Plain Library, 5184 Main St. E., Maple Plain.