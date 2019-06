DAVID BRUNS AND JR OLSON: “Rules of Engagement.” 7 p.m. Tue. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

BRIAN JOHNSON: “Murder in Chisago County.” 7 p.m. Wed. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.

DANIEL THOMAS AND THOMAS R. SMITH: “Deep Pockets” and “Windy Day at Kabekona.” 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

LONNIE DUPRE: “Alone at the Top.” 7 p.m. Wed. Maple Grove Library, 8001 Main St. N., Maple Grove.

JOSIE R. JOHNSON: “Hope in the Struggle.” 5:30 p.m. Thu. University of Minnesota Urban Research and Outreach-Engagement Center, 2001 Plymouth Av. N., Mpls.

COLIN T. NELSON: “Ivory Lust.” 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.; 10 a.m. Sat. Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington.

SUSANNA CALKINS, KRISTI BELCAMINO AND JESS LOUREY: “Murder Knocks Twice,” “Queen of Spades” and “April Fools.” 7 p.m. Thu. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

JENIFER LECLAIR: “Death in the Blood Moon.” 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.

ANTIQUARIAN AND RARE BOOK FAIR: 3 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. Sat. $3-$8. Eco Experience Progress Center, Minnesota State Fairgrounds, Falcon Heights.