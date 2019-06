LORNA LANDVIK: "Chronicles of a Radical Hag (With Recipes)." 6:30 p.m. Mon. River Falls Library, 140 Union St., River Falls, Wis.; 6 p.m. Wed. Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan.

LUCY IVES: "Loudermilk." 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

MARY SHARRATT: "Ecstacy." 7 p.m. Tue. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.

MICHAEL STANLEY: "Shoot the Bastards." 7 p.m. Tue. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

QUEER VOICES READING: 7 p.m. Tue. $5-$25. Minneapolis Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.

READING BY WRITERS: With Mike Finley, Rich Broderick, Hardy Coleman and others. 7:30 p.m. Tue. University Club of St. Paul, 420 Summit Av., St. Paul.

DAVE DURENBERGER: "When Republicans Were Progressive." 7 p.m. Wed. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.

VICTORIA HOUSTON: "Dead Big Dawg." 7 p.m. Wed. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

BILL MEISSNER: "The Mapmaker's Dream." 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

BRIDGES READING SERIES: 7 p.m. Thu. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul.

LINDA LEGARDE GROVER: "In the Night of Memory." 10:30 a.m. Sat. Scout & Morgan Books, 114 N. Buchanan St., Cambridge, Minn.

ROB JUNG: "The Reaper." Noon Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

LITERATURE LOVERS' AFTERNOON OUT: With Elin Hilderbrand, "Summer of '69." 1 p.m. Sat. Tickets $15, tickets and information at lit-lovers.com. Trinity Episcopal Church, 322 2nd St., Excelsior.