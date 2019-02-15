CHRIS CANDER: "The Weight of a Piano." 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
READING BY WRITERS: With Claire Wahmanholm, Gretchen Marquette, Mary Moore Easter and Michael Bazzett. 7:30 p.m. Tue. University Club, 420 Summit Av., St. Paul.
LITERATURE LOVERS' NIGHT OUT: With Allen Eskens, Wendy Webb, Chris Cander and Anissa Gray. 7 p.m. Wed. Trinity Episcopal Church, 322 2nd St., Excelsior, $25; for tickets call 952-401-0932. 7 p.m. Thu. Community Thread, 2300 Orleans St. W., Stillwater, $11; for tickets call 651-430-3385.
MARTIN CASE: "The Relentless Business of Treaties." 7 p.m. Wed. Hamline-Midway Library, 1558 W. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul.
SARAH STACKE: "Photos Day or Night: The Archive of Hugh Mangum." 7 p.m. Wed. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., St. Paul.
MELISSA MEYERS: "Beneath the Ancient Dust." 6 p.m. Thu. Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount.
MARY KRUGERUD: "The Girl in Building C." Registration at 952-445-0378. 6:30 p.m. Thu. $5. Scott County Historical Society, 235 S. Fuller St., Shakopee.
JENIFER LECLAIR: "Death in the Blood Moon." Sixth in the Windjammer mystery series. Noon Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.
