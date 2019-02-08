NORM MITCHELL: "The Hidden One." 2 p.m. today. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul.

BRUCE CAMPBELL: "The Lac-Mégantic Rail Disaster." 5 p.m. today. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

FRANK JOSEPH: "Military Encounters with Extraterrestrials." 7 p.m. Mon. $10. Church of St. Francis, 3201 Pleasant Av. S., Mpls.

ANNE URSU: "The Lost Girl." 6:30 p.m. Tue. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.

MIDWEST INDEPENDENT PUBLISHING ASSOCIATION MONTHLY MEETING: $10. 7 p.m. Tue. $10. Roseville Skating Center, 2661 Civic Center Dr., Roseville.

FRANK WEBER: "The I-94 Murders." 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.

HEID E. ERDRICH AND GWEN WESTERMAN: "New Poets of Native Nations." 7 p.m. Wed. Hamline-Midway Library, 1558 W. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul.

MARLON JAMES: "Black Leopard, Red Wolf." 7 p.m. Wed. $25-$50. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul.

ROMA CALATAYUD-STOCKS: "A Symphony of Rivals." 10 a.m. Sat. Edina Art Center, 4701 W. 64th St., Edina.

MICHAEL BRODKORB AND ALLISON MANN: "The Girls Are Gone." 11 a.m. Sat. Barnes & Noble, 3000 Eden Prairie Center, Eden Prairie.

JIM GUHL: "Eleven Miles to Oshkosh." Noon Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.

SARA HOLLAND: "Evermore." 2 p.m. Sat. Barnes & Noble, 13131 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka.