NORM MITCHELL: "The Hidden One." 2 p.m. today. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul.
BRUCE CAMPBELL: "The Lac-Mégantic Rail Disaster." 5 p.m. today. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
FRANK JOSEPH: "Military Encounters with Extraterrestrials." 7 p.m. Mon. $10. Church of St. Francis, 3201 Pleasant Av. S., Mpls.
ANNE URSU: "The Lost Girl." 6:30 p.m. Tue. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.
MIDWEST INDEPENDENT PUBLISHING ASSOCIATION MONTHLY MEETING: $10. 7 p.m. Tue. $10. Roseville Skating Center, 2661 Civic Center Dr., Roseville.
FRANK WEBER: "The I-94 Murders." 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
HEID E. ERDRICH AND GWEN WESTERMAN: "New Poets of Native Nations." 7 p.m. Wed. Hamline-Midway Library, 1558 W. Minnehaha Av., St. Paul.
MARLON JAMES: "Black Leopard, Red Wolf." 7 p.m. Wed. $25-$50. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul.
ROMA CALATAYUD-STOCKS: "A Symphony of Rivals." 10 a.m. Sat. Edina Art Center, 4701 W. 64th St., Edina.
MICHAEL BRODKORB AND ALLISON MANN: "The Girls Are Gone." 11 a.m. Sat. Barnes & Noble, 3000 Eden Prairie Center, Eden Prairie.
JIM GUHL: "Eleven Miles to Oshkosh." Noon Sat. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.
SARA HOLLAND: "Evermore." 2 p.m. Sat. Barnes & Noble, 13131 Ridgedale Dr., Minnetonka.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.