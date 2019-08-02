KIMI EISELE: "The Lightest Object in the Universe." 7 p.m. Mon. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
MEREDITH JORDAN: "Below the Line." 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
JUDITH STERN: "The Doubting Daughter." 7 p.m. Wed. Subtext Books, 6 W. 5th St, St. Paul.
KYNDRA HOLLEY: "Dairy Free Keto Cooking." 7 p.m. Wed. Barnes & Noble, Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina.
MARY E. PEARSON: "Vow of Thieves." 6:30 p.m. Thu. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Av., St. Paul.
ERIC ANDERSON: "Don't Stop Dancing." 7 p.m. Thu. Subtext Books, 6 W. 5th St., St. Paul.
KARL MARLANTES: "Matterhorn." 7 p.m. Thu. Barnes & Noble, Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina.
BETTY PASSICK: "Gangster in Our Midst." 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
JENNY KNIPFER: "Ruby Moon." 11 a.m. Sat. Chapter 2 Books, 226 Locust St., Hudson, Wis.