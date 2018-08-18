KAROLYN REDOUTE: “Whispers From the Aural World.” 6:30 p.m. Mon. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Av., Mpls.
JACQUELINE BUSSIE: “Love Without Limits.” 7 p.m. Mon. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.
MATT GOLDMAN: “Broken Ice.” 7 p.m. Mon. Barnes & Noble, Galleria, 3225 W. 69th St., Edina.
MICHAEL PERRY: “Montaigne in Barn Roots.” 6:30 p.m. Tue. Rush River Brewing Co., 990 Antler Ct., River Falls, Wis.
NATALIE GOLDBERG: “Let the Whole Thundering World Come Home.” 7 p.m. Tue. Clouds in Water Zen Center, 308 Prince St., St. Paul.
WILLIAM KENT KRUEGER: “Desolation Mountain.” 7 p.m. Tue. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Mpls.; 10 a.m. Fri. Lake Country Booksellers, 4766 Washington Square, White Bear Lake.
CHAUN WEBSTER: “GeNtry!fication.” 7 p.m. Thu. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.
GRANT MERRITT: “Iron and Water.” 7 p.m. Thu. Roseville Library, 2180 Hamline Av. N., Roseville.
MARA ALTMAN: “Thanks for Coming.” 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
ANDREA THOME: “House of Belonging.” 7 p.m. Fri. Subtext Bookstore, 6 W. 5th St., Suite 150, St. Paul.
LOIS JOY HOFMANN: “The Long Way Back.” 11 a.m. Sat. Chapter 2 Books, 226 Locust St., Hudson, Wis.
PEGGY ORENSTEIN: “Don’t Call Me Princess.” 6:30 p.m. Sat. Stafford Library, 8595 Central Park Pl., Woodbury.
POETRY READING WITH BLUE LIGHT PRESS: 5 p.m. next Sun. Magers & Quinn, 3038 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.
