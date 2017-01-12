About 450 clergy abuse victims, plus other creditors of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, soon will be able to vote on competing compensation plans presented in bankruptcy court.

U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Kressel approved a timeline Thursday for sending out the ballots — within about 30 days — and a 40-day response time. Creditors can vote for one of two competing plans, or none at all.

Kressel also denied a motion that would have allowed the survivors’ committee to sue more than 100 parishes, schools and other Catholic institutions who received a total of $14 million in transfer payments from the archdiocese in the 90 days before it filed for bankruptcy.

The voting schedule represents a key moment in the archdiocese’s bankruptcy case, entering its third year this month. The courtroom was packed with attorneys and several abuse survivors with claims before the court, who have been watching the long bankruptcy process unfold.

“This is something tangible,” said survivor David Lind, of St. Paul, standing outside the courtroom. “But I just want it to be done. “It’s such a hard issue.”

The abuse survivors, as well as other creditors such as the 180-some parishes and businesses vendors such as office supply firms and grocery stores, will vote on two competing plans.

The archdiocese’s plan includes a fund of at least $155 million — about $120 million from insurance payments — for the clergy sex abuse victims who filed claims in bankruptcy court. It also includes a court order to prevent them from filing future lawsuits against the parishes and insurers involved.

A competing plan filed by the survivors’ committee calls for the archdiocese to increase its own contributions to the victims’ fund, from the current $15 million to at least $80 million.

Committee attorneys also want to see insurance companies contributing more to the fund.

Having two competing plans sent out for a vote is highly unusual, said Mike Finnegan, an attorney representing the survivors.

“In every other [similar] case, there’s been a consensual plan,” said Finnegan.

A ballot containing four options will be sent to creditors, said Richard Anderson, bankruptcy attorney for the archdiocese. Creditors can vote a yes or no to either plan, or can reject both or accept both.

If they reject both, they’ll be asked if they have a preference for one or the other.

Votes should be tallied this spring. They will inform, but not determine, the final compensation plan, said archdiocese attorney Charles Rogers. That plan will continue under negotiation until an agreement is reached by both parties.

“Our goal is to have it decided by June,” said Rogers.

An abuse survivor in the courtroom said called the impending vote “a positive step.” But she was not in a hurry for a plan to be approved. She said she just wanted it to be “a just resolution.”

“Yes, it’s been two years [in bankruptcy court],” said the retiree, who didn’t want her name revealed. “But it’s been 34 years for us dealing with this. It’s important it’s done right.”