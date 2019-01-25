The Salvation Army will begin offering food, gas vouchers and financial aid on Friday to federal employees in need because of the enduring government shutdown.

"These services will be available to any federal employee who lives in the Twin Cities and has been affected by the government shutdown," the charitable agency's Northern Division, based in Rose­ville, announced Thursday. The south metro donation locations — near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and the Mall of America — reflect the fact that airport Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers are among those hit the hardest by the shutdown, which enters its 35th day on Friday.

The effort is a partnership among the Salvation Army, the TSA and the federal government.

To receive services, guests must bring their federal ID, the agency said, adding, "Assistance amounts will be determined on a case-by-case basis."

Here are the two sites where help will be available. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Food shelf and financial assistance: 2001 Killebrew Drive, Suite 460, Bloomington (South Loop Office Park, across the street from the south side of Mall of America).

Financial assistance only: Airport Terminal 1 (Lindbergh), mezzanine level, above United Airlines ticket counters.

The Salvation Army also is asking for donations of food and money to keep the services going. Nonperishable foods can be given at the Killebrew Drive location weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monetary donations can be made three ways: online at https://tinyurl.com/give-shutdown, by check (labeled "Government Shutdown," to the Salvation Army, 2445 Prior Av. N., Roseville, MN 55113) or by calling 651-746-3517 during weekday business hours.