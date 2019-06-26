Twin brothers from Bloomington on their way home after a two-week trip out west were killed Monday in a crash in northwestern Montana.

Ben and David Temte, 20, struck a guardrail about 7:15 a.m. while driving on Hwy. 93 south of Ronan before colliding head-on with a vehicle driven by 66-year-old Audrey Moran, according to the Lake County, Mont., Sheriff's Office.

Moran, of Polson, Mont., also died in the crash, said Lake County Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

David Temte was a junior at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa where he was majoring in communications. He also was a resident hall assistant and a member of the university's track and cross-country teams. He twice earned National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) All American honors in track and was on the Dordt 4x800 relay team that won the national championship in May.

"Our hearts are broken by this sudden and tragic loss," said Derek Buteyn, director of Resident Life at Dordt, a Christian school of about 1,500 students. "David embodied joyfulness and sincerely loved and cared for others."

Ben Temte worked as a special education classroom assistant during the 2018-19 school year at Hillcrest Community School in Bloomington.

Benjamin Temte ORG XMIT: BqxuvEDHKtgXLJCetid4

"He was great with his fourth grade students," said Hillcrest principal Calvin Keasling. "He had such a strong grace about him and unbelievable patience. We send our deepest condolences to his family."

As teens, the boys were members of the Bloomington-based Angelica Cantanti Youth Choirs.

"We will hold on to many memories of two wonderful boys that became men in our program and shared their voices and their kind hearts with all of us," the group's statement read.

The twins are survived by their parents and eight siblings, according to a Dordt University news release.

The Montana Highway patrol is handling the crash investigation.