After selling out Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul last October, Twenty One Pilots are coming back around again on the newly extended Bandito Tour to try to fill Target Center this October.

The hyperactive Ohio rock duo of “Stressed Out” and “Ride” fame will play the Minneapolis arena Oct. 24, a Thursday school night. Tickets go on sale next Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. via AXS.com or 888-9-AXS-TIX, with pre-sale options beginning Tuesday. The show’s “platinum”-price-favoring promoter Live Nation once again did not let the public know what the ticket prices will be inside the publicly owned venue, except noting that they “start at $39.50” plus fees. Tickets are also not being sold minus those fees at the arena box office. An opening act has not yet been named.

Still just a two-man live act with drummer Josh Dun and singer/multi-instrumentalist Tyler Joseph – as our review of last year’s stunt-filled show noted, their performances feature a lot of pre-recorded music -- 21P rocketed from a gig at the 300-capacity Triple Rock in 2013 to their first Xcel Center gig in 2016.

The duo is still touring behind last year’s album “Trench” (its fifth), but it is newly releasing a series of stripped-down versions of its songs under the title “Location Sessions.”