9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ansel Elgort, Tamron Hall. (KSTP, Ch. 5)

4 p.m.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, "Average Andy." (WCCO, Ch. 4)

10:35 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ashton Kutcher, Billie Lourd, musical guest Sheryl Crow. (KARE, Ch. 11)