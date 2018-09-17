Morning

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Queen Latifah, Jeremy Sisto, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall. (KSTP, Ch. 5)

Afternoon

4 p.m.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Simon Cowell, Olivia Wilde, Jason Mraz. (WCCO, Ch. 4)

Late night

10:35 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Queen Latifah, Kelly Clarkson, Tony Bennett. (KARE, Ch. 11)

11:37 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T. (KARE, Ch. 11)