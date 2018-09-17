Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Queen Latifah, Jeremy Sisto, Tony Bennett, Diana Krall. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Simon Cowell, Olivia Wilde, Jason Mraz. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Queen Latifah, Kelly Clarkson, Tony Bennett. (KARE, Ch. 11)
11:37 p.m.
Late Night With Seth Meyers "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" stars Mariska Hargitay and Ice-T. (KARE, Ch. 11)
