Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chris Harrison, Plain White T's. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Heidi Klum, Olivia Munn. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey, Norm Macdonald; musical guest Future performs. (KARE, Ch. 11)
11:37 p.m.
Late Night With Seth Meyers Anna Kendrick, Natasha Rothwell. (KARE, Ch. 11)
