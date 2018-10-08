Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Anderson, Tom Payne, KT Tunstall. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jenna Fischer, Nicole Maines, Hozier, Mavis Staples. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actor and WWE star John Cena, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. (KARE, Ch. 11)
