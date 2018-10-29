Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Tyler Perry. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicole Kidman, Lucas Hedges, Troye Sivan. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tyler Perry, Abbi Jacobson, Sunny Suljic. (KARE, Ch. 11)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sarah Jessica Parker; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
