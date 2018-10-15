Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Nathan Fillion, lovelytheband. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Keira Knightley, Kathryn Hahn, Old Dominion. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
California utility shuts off power amid wildfire concerns
Concerned about downed power lines sparking wildfires, a major California utility for the first time cut power to tens of thousands of customers amid high winds — and other power providers were considering similar action.
National
Judge to hear arguments in police sex toy harassment case
A judge is scheduled to hear arguments in a case involving a police department, a sex toy and harassment claims.
Variety
Grizzly attacks hunter in mountains north of Yellowstone
A grizzly bear attacked an elk hunter who surprised the sow and her cub north of Yellowstone National Park, sinking her teeth into his arm and clawing his eye before another hunter drove her off, the victim recounted Monday.
National
Death sentence vacated for man who threw children off bridge
An Alabama man convicted of killing four children by throwing them off a bridge had his death sentence reduced by a judge Monday to life imprisonment, after tests showed the man had an IQ of 51.
Variety
On thin ice, Art Shanty Projects hosts meetings to discuss its future
The organization was unable to secure a major grant, jeopardizing its programming.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.