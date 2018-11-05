Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kandi Burruss, Kane Brown. (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eddie Redmayne, Damon Wayans Jr. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10:35 p.m.
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Hasan Minhaj discuss 2018 midterm elections. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
11:37 p.m.
Late Night With Seth Meyers Comic Billy Eichner, news anchor Chris Hayes. (KARE, Ch. 11)
