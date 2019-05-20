Morning

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Actress Julianna Margulies from "The Hot Zone"; actress Billie Lourd from "Booksmart"; the runner-up of "American Idol." (KSTP, Ch. 5)

Afternoon

4 p.m.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott from "Aladdin," the W.A.F.F.L.E. dance crew. (WCCO, Ch. 4)

Late night

10 p.m.

Conan CNN's Jake Tapper. (TBS)

10:35 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Comic Kevin Hart, actress Beanie Feldstein; musical guest Mabel performs. (KARE, Ch. 11)

11:37 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union from "L.A.'s Finest." (WCCO, Ch. 4)