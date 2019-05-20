Morning
9 a.m.
Live With Kelly and Ryan Actress Julianna Margulies from "The Hot Zone"; actress Billie Lourd from "Booksmart"; the runner-up of "American Idol." (KSTP, Ch. 5)
Afternoon
4 p.m.
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott from "Aladdin," the W.A.F.F.L.E. dance crew. (WCCO, Ch. 4)
Late night
10 p.m.
Conan CNN's Jake Tapper. (TBS)
10:35 p.m.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Comic Kevin Hart, actress Beanie Feldstein; musical guest Mabel performs. (KARE, Ch. 11)
11:37 p.m.
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union from "L.A.'s Finest." (WCCO, Ch. 4)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
The 30 best cookbooks of the year
There are plenty of ideas for mealtime cooking in these terrific volumes.
Variety
Victim's mother angry over possible bail for officer
The mother of a Mississippi murder victim is protesting a prosecutor's discussion of possible bail for the police officer charged with killing her daughter.
Movies
Garcia Bernal finds Cannes more relaxing as a director
Gael Garcia Bernal is finding it's a lot more relaxing being at the Cannes Film Festival as a director than as an actor.
TV & Media
TV picks for May 23: Norman Mineta, 'Red Nose Day,' 'The Name of the Rose'
On the nose The latest “Red Nose Day” celebration, raising money for children in need, has a bit of something for everybody, from Julianne Hough…
Celebrities
MTV star's girlfriend gets new lawyer in Las Vegas case
"Jersey Shore" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's on-again-off-again girlfriend got a new lawyer to defend her on a misdemeanor allegation that she attacked Ortiz-Magro at a Las Vegas club on New Year's Eve.