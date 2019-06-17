Morning

8 a.m.

Steve Springfield Group founder and CEO Kevin Okyere. (WFTC, Ch. 29)

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anderson Cooper, Shania Twain, Cat Deeley. (KSTP, Ch. 5)

Afternoon

4 p.m.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Inspiring stories from Season 16. (­WCCO, Ch. 4)

8 p.m.

RuPaul Billy Eichner, Hannah Brown from "The Bachelorette." (WFTC, Ch. 9.2)

10:35 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actor Adam Devine, musical guest Willie Nelson. (KARE, Ch. 11)

11:37 p.m.

The Late Late Show With James Corden Lily James and Millie Bobby Brown; Little Mix performs "Crosswalk the Musical." (WCCO, Ch. 4)