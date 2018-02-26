MORNING

7 a.m.

Today "I've Been Thinking" author Maria Shriver, "Unsolved" star Josh Duhamel. (KARE, Ch. 11)

9 a.m.

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kiefer Sutherland, Christine Baranski, High Valley. (KSTP, Ch. 5)

10 a.m.

Today With Kathie Lee & ­Hoda Maria Shriver, "Today Food" with Siri Daly. (KARE, Ch. 11; also 2:37 a.m.)

Afternoon

2 p.m.

Pickler & Ben Jeff Musial returns with his son Jungle Joey; chef Brad Leone. (KSTP, Ch. 5)

4 p.m.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jimmy Kimmel, Toby Lee. (WCCO, Ch. 4)

Late night

10:35 p.m.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actor Bruce Willis, comic Retta; musical guest Towkio performs. (KARE, Ch. 11)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kiefer Sutherland, Zoe Lister-Jones, John McWhorter. (WCCO, Ch. 4)

11:37 p.m.

Late Night With Seth Meyers Actor Kal Penn; musical guest Kelly Clarkson performs. (KARE, Ch. 11)

The Late Late Show With James Corden Gordon Ramsay; Vance Joy performs. (WCCO, Ch. 4)